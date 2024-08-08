Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

Ducat 1836 G (Saxony-Albertine, Anthony)

Obverse Ducat 1836 G - Gold Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Anthony Reverse Ducat 1836 G - Gold Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Anthony

Photo by: Gorny & Mosch

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,986)
  • Weight 3,49 g
  • Pure gold (0,1106 oz) 3,4411 g
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period Anthony
  • Denomination Ducat
  • Year 1836
  • Ruler Anthony (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Ducat 1836 with mark G. This gold coin from the times of Anthony struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 333 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,800. Bidding took place January 28, 2021.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Künker (5)
  • Rauch (1)
Saxony-Albertine Ducat 1836 G at auction Künker - June 21, 2022
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
3577 $
Price in auction currency 3400 EUR
Saxony-Albertine Ducat 1836 G at auction Künker - January 28, 2021
Seller Künker
Date January 28, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
4603 $
Price in auction currency 3800 EUR
Saxony-Albertine Ducat 1836 G at auction Rauch - November 13, 2019
Seller Rauch
Date November 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Saxony-Albertine Ducat 1836 G at auction Künker - October 12, 2018
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Ducat 1836 G at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 9, 2015
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 9, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Ducat 1836 G at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Ducat 1836 G at auction Künker - June 23, 2011
Seller Künker
Date June 23, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Ducat 1836 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions.

