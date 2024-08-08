Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
Ducat 1836 G (Saxony-Albertine, Anthony)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,986)
- Weight 3,49 g
- Pure gold (0,1106 oz) 3,4411 g
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period Anthony
- Denomination Ducat
- Year 1836
- Ruler Anthony (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Ducat 1836 with mark G. This gold coin from the times of Anthony struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 333 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,800. Bidding took place January 28, 2021.
Сondition
- All companies
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Künker (5)
- Rauch (1)
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
3577 $
Price in auction currency 3400 EUR
Seller Künker
Date January 28, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
4603 $
Price in auction currency 3800 EUR
Seller Rauch
Date November 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 9, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
