Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

5 Thaler 1836 G (Saxony-Albertine, Anthony)

Obverse 5 Thaler 1836 G - Gold Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Anthony Reverse 5 Thaler 1836 G - Gold Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Anthony

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,902)
  • Weight 6,682 g
  • Pure gold (0,1938 oz) 6,0272 g
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period Anthony
  • Denomination 5 Thaler
  • Year 1836
  • Ruler Anthony (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 5 Thaler 1836 with mark G. This gold coin from the times of Anthony struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2316 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 3,200. Bidding took place November 2, 2019.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Höhn (1)
  • Künker (2)
  • Leu (1)
  • Teutoburger (2)
Saxony-Albertine 5 Thaler 1836 G at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2550 $
Price in auction currency 2400 EUR
Saxony-Albertine 5 Thaler 1836 G at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 5 Thaler 1836 G at auction Höhn - November 2, 2019
Seller Höhn
Date November 2, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
3573 $
Price in auction currency 3200 EUR
Saxony-Albertine 5 Thaler 1836 G at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 5 Thaler 1836 G at auction Leu - October 22, 2002
Seller Leu
Date October 22, 2002
Condition VF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 5 Thaler 1836 G at auction Künker - October 1, 2002
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2002
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Thaler 1836 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

