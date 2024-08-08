Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
5 Thaler 1836 G (Saxony-Albertine, Anthony)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,902)
- Weight 6,682 g
- Pure gold (0,1938 oz) 6,0272 g
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period Anthony
- Denomination 5 Thaler
- Year 1836
- Ruler Anthony (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 5 Thaler 1836 with mark G. This gold coin from the times of Anthony struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2316 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 3,200. Bidding took place November 2, 2019.
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2550 $
Price in auction currency 2400 EUR
Seller Höhn
Date November 2, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
3573 $
Price in auction currency 3200 EUR
For the sale of 5 Thaler 1836 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
