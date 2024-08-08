5 Thaler 1836 G (Saxony-Albertine, Anthony)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 5 Thaler 1836 with mark G. This gold coin from the times of Anthony struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2316 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 3,200. Bidding took place November 2, 2019.

Сondition XF (4) VF (2)