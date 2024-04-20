1/6 Thaler 1836 G "Death of the King" (Saxony-Albertine, Anthony)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1836 "Death of the King" with mark G. This silver coin from the times of Anthony struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4483 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 440. Bidding took place April 20, 2024.

Сondition UNC (9) AU (15) XF (21) VF (3) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS63 (2) Service PCGS (2)

Seller All companies

Anticomondo (1)

Grün (3)

HERVERA (1)

HIRSCH (3)

Höhn (16)

Kroha (1)

Künker (4)

Lanz München (1)

Möller (3)

Monnaies d'Antan (1)

Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)

Münzen & Medaillen (1)

Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)

Reinhard Fischer (1)

Russiancoin (1)

Soler y Llach (1)

Solidus Numismatik (1)

Sonntag (1)

Teutoburger (2)

WAG (5)