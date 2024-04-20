Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
1/6 Thaler 1836 G "Death of the King" (Saxony-Albertine, Anthony)
Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,541)
- Weight 5,397 g
- Pure silver (0,0939 oz) 2,9198 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period Anthony
- Denomination 1/6 Thaler
- Year 1836
- Ruler Anthony (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (49)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1836 "Death of the King" with mark G. This silver coin from the times of Anthony struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4483 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 440. Bidding took place April 20, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Anticomondo (1)
- Grün (3)
- HERVERA (1)
- HIRSCH (3)
- Höhn (16)
- Kroha (1)
- Künker (4)
- Lanz München (1)
- Möller (3)
- Monnaies d'Antan (1)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
- Münzen & Medaillen (1)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
- Reinhard Fischer (1)
- Russiancoin (1)
- Soler y Llach (1)
- Solidus Numismatik (1)
- Sonntag (1)
- Teutoburger (2)
- WAG (5)
Seller Möller
Date November 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
141 $
Price in auction currency 130 EUR
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 3, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2021
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Höhn
Date November 20, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date March 26, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 12, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/6 Thaler 1836 "Death of the King", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
