Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

1/6 Thaler 1836 G "Death of the King" (Saxony-Albertine, Anthony)

Obverse 1/6 Thaler 1836 G "Death of the King" - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Anthony Reverse 1/6 Thaler 1836 G "Death of the King" - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Anthony

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,541)
  • Weight 5,397 g
  • Pure silver (0,0939 oz) 2,9198 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period Anthony
  • Denomination 1/6 Thaler
  • Year 1836
  • Ruler Anthony (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (49)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1836 "Death of the King" with mark G. This silver coin from the times of Anthony struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4483 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 440. Bidding took place April 20, 2024.

Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1836 G "Death of the King" at auction Höhn - April 20, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 20, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
469 $
Price in auction currency 440 EUR
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1836 G "Death of the King" at auction Möller - November 16, 2023
Seller Möller
Date November 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
141 $
Price in auction currency 130 EUR
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1836 G "Death of the King" at auction Russiancoin - August 3, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 3, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1836 G "Death of the King" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 25, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1836 G "Death of the King" at auction HIRSCH - September 23, 2022
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1836 G "Death of the King" at auction Höhn - May 14, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date May 14, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1836 G "Death of the King" at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2021
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1836 G "Death of the King" at auction Höhn - November 20, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date November 20, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1836 G "Death of the King" at auction Münzen & Medaillen - November 12, 2021
Seller Münzen & Medaillen
Date November 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1836 G "Death of the King" at auction HIRSCH - September 24, 2021
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 24, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1836 G "Death of the King" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1836 G "Death of the King" at auction Höhn - May 29, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date May 29, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1836 G "Death of the King" at auction Höhn - May 29, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date May 29, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1836 G "Death of the King" at auction Anticomondo - March 18, 2021
Seller Anticomondo
Date March 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1836 G "Death of the King" at auction HIRSCH - September 25, 2020
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 25, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1836 G "Death of the King" at auction Höhn - May 23, 2020
Seller Höhn
Date May 23, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1836 G "Death of the King" at auction Solidus Numismatik - March 26, 2020
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date March 26, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1836 G "Death of the King" at auction Monnaies d'Antan - November 23, 2019
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date November 23, 2019
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1836 G "Death of the King" at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 12, 2019
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 12, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1836 G "Death of the King" at auction WAG - February 10, 2019
Seller WAG
Date February 10, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1836 G "Death of the King" at auction WAG - February 10, 2019
Seller WAG
Date February 10, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
