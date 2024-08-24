Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

1 Pfennig 1836 G (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1836 G - Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II Reverse 1 Pfennig 1836 G - Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,3 - 1,9 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period Frederick Augustus II
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1836
  • Ruler Frederick Augustus II (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 1 Pfennig 1836 with mark G. This copper coin from the times of Frederick Augustus II struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1061 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 34. Bidding took place September 1, 2019.

Saxony-Albertine 1 Pfennig 1836 G at auction WAG - September 1, 2019
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
