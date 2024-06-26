Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

Thaler 1836 G "Mining" (Saxony-Albertine, Anthony)

Obverse Thaler 1836 G "Mining" - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Anthony Reverse Thaler 1836 G "Mining" - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Anthony

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,833)
  • Weight 28,063 g
  • Pure silver (0,7516 oz) 23,3765 g
  • Diameter 37 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period Anthony
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1836
  • Ruler Anthony (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1836 "Mining" with mark G. This silver coin from the times of Anthony struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3485 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 3,800. Bidding took place October 23, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
  • Höhn (2)
  • Künker (2)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Rare Coins (1)
  • Solidus Numismatik (1)
  • WAG (2)
  • Westfälische (1)
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1836 G "Mining" at auction Rare Coins - June 26, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
114 $
Price in auction currency 10000 RUB
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1836 G "Mining" at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2024
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1836 G "Mining" at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
121 $
Price in auction currency 490 PLN
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1836 G "Mining" at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1836 G "Mining" at auction Künker - September 29, 2020
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1836 G "Mining" at auction Solidus Numismatik - March 26, 2020
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date March 26, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1836 G "Mining" at auction Westfälische - September 18, 2018
Seller Westfälische
Date September 18, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1836 G "Mining" at auction WAG - February 12, 2017
Seller WAG
Date February 12, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1836 G "Mining" at auction Höhn - June 4, 2016
Seller Höhn
Date June 4, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1836 G "Mining" at auction Höhn - October 25, 2014
Seller Höhn
Date October 25, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1836 G "Mining" at auction WAG - October 5, 2014
Seller WAG
Date October 5, 2014
Condition XF40 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1836 G "Mining" at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 29, 2012
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 29, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1836 "Mining", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Saxony-Albertine Coin catalog of Anthony Coins of Saxony-Albertine in 1836 All Saxony-Albertine coins Saxony-Albertine silver coins Saxony-Albertine coins Thaler Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Category
Year
Search