Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
Thaler 1836 G "Mining" (Saxony-Albertine, Anthony)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,833)
- Weight 28,063 g
- Pure silver (0,7516 oz) 23,3765 g
- Diameter 37 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period Anthony
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1836
- Ruler Anthony (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1836 "Mining" with mark G. This silver coin from the times of Anthony struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3485 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 3,800. Bidding took place October 23, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
114 $
Price in auction currency 10000 RUB
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
121 $
Price in auction currency 490 PLN
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date March 26, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Westfälische
Date September 18, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller WAG
Date October 5, 2014
Condition XF40 PCGS
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1836 "Mining", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
