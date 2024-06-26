Thaler 1836 G "Mining" (Saxony-Albertine, Anthony)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1836 "Mining" with mark G. This silver coin from the times of Anthony struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3485 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 3,800. Bidding took place October 23, 2014.

Сondition AU (5) XF (4) VF (2) Condition (slab) XF40 (1) Service PCGS (1)