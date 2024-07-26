Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

1/12 Thaler 1836 G (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II)

Obverse 1/12 Thaler 1836 G - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II Reverse 1/12 Thaler 1836 G - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II

Photo by: Russiancoin

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,437)
  • Weight 3,341 g
  • Pure silver (0,0469 oz) 1,46 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period Frederick Augustus II
  • Denomination 1/12 Thaler
  • Year 1836
  • Ruler Frederick Augustus II (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (72)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 1/12 Thaler 1836 with mark G. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus II struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1774 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 260. Bidding took place February 9, 2016.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Anticomondo (2)
  • Auctiones (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (3)
  • Grün (2)
  • Höhn (18)
  • Künker (12)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (1)
  • Reinhard Fischer (17)
  • Russiancoin (3)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • UBS (1)
  • WAG (8)
Saxony-Albertine 1/12 Thaler 1836 G at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
98 $
Price in auction currency 90 EUR
Saxony-Albertine 1/12 Thaler 1836 G at auction Höhn - November 11, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date November 11, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1/12 Thaler 1836 G at auction Höhn - November 11, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date November 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1/12 Thaler 1836 G at auction Russiancoin - October 12, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 12, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
61 $
Price in auction currency 6000 RUB
Saxony-Albertine 1/12 Thaler 1836 G at auction Russiancoin - August 17, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 17, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1/12 Thaler 1836 G at auction Höhn - May 6, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date May 6, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1/12 Thaler 1836 G at auction Russiancoin - April 13, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1/12 Thaler 1836 G at auction Höhn - November 12, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date November 12, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 1/12 Thaler 1836 G at auction Höhn - July 23, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date July 23, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 1/12 Thaler 1836 G at auction Höhn - May 14, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date May 14, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 1/12 Thaler 1836 G at auction Höhn - May 14, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date May 14, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1/12 Thaler 1836 G at auction WAG - December 12, 2021
Seller WAG
Date December 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 1/12 Thaler 1836 G at auction Höhn - November 20, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date November 20, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 1/12 Thaler 1836 G at auction Münzen & Medaillen - November 12, 2021
Seller Münzen & Medaillen
Date November 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1/12 Thaler 1836 G at auction Höhn - May 29, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date May 29, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 1/12 Thaler 1836 G at auction Anticomondo - March 18, 2021
Seller Anticomondo
Date March 18, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1/12 Thaler 1836 G at auction Anticomondo - March 18, 2021
Seller Anticomondo
Date March 18, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 1/12 Thaler 1836 G at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - March 12, 2021
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date March 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 1/12 Thaler 1836 G at auction Höhn - February 28, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date February 28, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 1/12 Thaler 1836 G at auction Höhn - November 14, 2020
Seller Höhn
Date November 14, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1/12 Thaler 1836 G at auction WAG - November 8, 2020
Seller WAG
Date November 8, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/12 Thaler 1836 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Saxony-Albertine Coin catalog of Frederick Augustus II Coins of Saxony-Albertine in 1836 All Saxony-Albertine coins Saxony-Albertine silver coins Saxony-Albertine coins 1/12 Thaler Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search