1/12 Thaler 1836 G (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 1/12 Thaler 1836 with mark G. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus II struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1774 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 260. Bidding took place February 9, 2016.

Сondition UNC (33) AU (22) XF (14) No grade (3) Condition (slab) MS63 (17) Service NGC (17)

Seller All companies

Anticomondo (2)

Auctiones (1)

Emporium Hamburg (3)

Grün (2)

Höhn (18)

Künker (12)

Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)

Münzen & Medaillen (1)

Reinhard Fischer (17)

Russiancoin (3)

Sonntag (1)

Teutoburger (1)

UBS (1)

WAG (8)