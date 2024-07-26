Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
1/12 Thaler 1836 G (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,437)
- Weight 3,341 g
- Pure silver (0,0469 oz) 1,46 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period Frederick Augustus II
- Denomination 1/12 Thaler
- Year 1836
- Ruler Frederick Augustus II (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (72)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 1/12 Thaler 1836 with mark G. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus II struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1774 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 260. Bidding took place February 9, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 12, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
61 $
Price in auction currency 6000 RUB
Seller Höhn
Date November 12, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******

Seller Höhn
Date November 20, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******

Seller Anticomondo
Date March 18, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******

Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date March 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Seller Höhn
Date February 28, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******

Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/12 Thaler 1836 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
