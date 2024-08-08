Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
10 Thaler 1836 G (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,903)
- Weight 13,364 g
- Pure gold (0,388 oz) 12,0677 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period Frederick Augustus II
- Denomination 10 Thaler
- Year 1836
- Ruler Frederick Augustus II (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
