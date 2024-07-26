Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
Thaler 1836 G (Saxony-Albertine, Anthony)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,833)
- Weight 28,063 g
- Pure silver (0,7516 oz) 23,3765 g
- Diameter 37 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period Anthony
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1836
- Ruler Anthony (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (125)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1836 with mark G. This silver coin from the times of Anthony struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4251 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,800. Bidding took place March 25, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
