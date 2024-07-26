Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

Thaler 1836 G (Saxony-Albertine, Anthony)

Obverse Thaler 1836 G - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Anthony Reverse Thaler 1836 G - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Anthony

Photo by: Kölner Münzkabinett Tyll Kroha Nachfolger

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,833)
  • Weight 28,063 g
  • Pure silver (0,7516 oz) 23,3765 g
  • Diameter 37 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period Anthony
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1836
  • Ruler Anthony (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (125)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1836 with mark G. This silver coin from the times of Anthony struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4251 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,800. Bidding took place March 25, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
  • Alexander (1)
  • Auctiones (1)
  • Aurea (4)
  • Busso Peus (2)
  • cgb.fr (1)
  • DNW (2)
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Erwin Dietrich (1)
  • Felzmann (1)
  • Frühwald (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (7)
  • Grün (3)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Heritage Eur (2)
  • HIRSCH (1)
  • Höhn (24)
  • ibercoin (1)
  • Kroha (3)
  • Künker (19)
  • Möller (3)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (1)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Rauch (2)
  • Reinhard Fischer (5)
  • Rhenumis (1)
  • Soler y Llach (2)
  • Solidus Numismatik (1)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Spink (1)
  • Stack's (2)
  • Teutoburger (14)
  • UBS (1)
  • WAG (13)
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1836 G at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
201 $
Price in auction currency 185 EUR
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1836 G at auction Aurea - May 30, 2024
Seller Aurea
Date May 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
70 $
Price in auction currency 1600 CZK
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1836 G at auction Möller - May 22, 2024
Seller Möller
Date May 22, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1836 G at auction WAG - May 12, 2024
Seller WAG
Date May 12, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1836 G at auction Höhn - April 20, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 20, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******

Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1836 G at auction Höhn - April 20, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 20, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1836 G at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1836 G at auction Erwin Dietrich - November 26, 2023
Seller Erwin Dietrich
Date November 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1836 G at auction Möller - November 16, 2023
Seller Möller
Date November 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1836 G at auction Höhn - November 11, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date November 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******

Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1836 G at auction Höhn - November 11, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date November 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******

Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1836 G at auction Gorny & Mosch - November 7, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1836 G at auction Gorny & Mosch - November 7, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1836 G at auction Aurea - October 7, 2023
Seller Aurea
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1836 G at auction Aurea - October 7, 2023
Seller Aurea
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1836 G at auction Künker - July 20, 2023
Seller Künker
Date July 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1836 G at auction Künker - June 24, 2023
Seller Künker
Date June 24, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******

Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1836 G at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 11, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1836 G at auction Rhenumis - April 28, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date April 28, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1836 G at auction Stack's - March 1, 2023
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1836 G at auction Stack's - March 1, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date March 1, 2023
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******

Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1836 G at auction Kroha - October 29, 2022
Seller Kroha
Date October 29, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******


Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1836 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

