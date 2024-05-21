Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
Thaler 1836 G (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II)
Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,833)
- Weight 28,063 g
- Pure silver (0,7516 oz) 23,3765 g
- Diameter 37 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period Frederick Augustus II
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1836
- Ruler Frederick Augustus II (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (40)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1836 with mark G. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus II struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1472 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,200. Bidding took place June 29, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Busso Peus (1)
- Cayón (1)
- Grün (7)
- Heritage (1)
- HIRSCH (2)
- Höhn (3)
- Katz (1)
- Künker (17)
- Numismatica Genevensis (1)
- Rauch (1)
- Solidus Numismatik (2)
- WAG (2)
- Westfälische (1)
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date May 21, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
1032 $
Price in auction currency 950 EUR
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
1389 $
Price in auction currency 1200 EUR
Seller Künker
Date January 28, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Seller Grün
Date November 11, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Katz
Date February 23, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date November 18, 2019
Condition MS63 PL PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 9, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Künker
Date October 11, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Seller Rauch
Date September 17, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 19, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
12
