Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

Thaler 1836 G (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II)

Obverse Thaler 1836 G - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II Reverse Thaler 1836 G - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,833)
  • Weight 28,063 g
  • Pure silver (0,7516 oz) 23,3765 g
  • Diameter 37 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period Frederick Augustus II
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1836
  • Ruler Frederick Augustus II (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (40)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1836 with mark G. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus II struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1472 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,200. Bidding took place June 29, 2021.

Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1836 G at auction Solidus Numismatik - May 21, 2024
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date May 21, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
1032 $
Price in auction currency 950 EUR
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1836 G at auction Künker - October 1, 2021
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
1389 $
Price in auction currency 1200 EUR
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1836 G at auction Künker - July 1, 2021
Seller Künker
Date July 1, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1836 G at auction Höhn - May 29, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date May 29, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1836 G at auction WAG - April 11, 2021
Seller WAG
Date April 11, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1836 G at auction Künker - March 26, 2021
Seller Künker
Date March 26, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1836 G at auction Künker - January 28, 2021
Seller Künker
Date January 28, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1836 G at auction Höhn - November 14, 2020
Seller Höhn
Date November 14, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1836 G at auction Grün - November 11, 2020
Seller Grün
Date November 11, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1836 G at auction Solidus Numismatik - March 26, 2020
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date March 26, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1836 G at auction Katz - February 23, 2020
Seller Katz
Date February 23, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1836 G at auction Numismatica Genevensis - November 18, 2019
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date November 18, 2019
Condition MS63 PL PCGS
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1836 G at auction Künker - June 25, 2019
Seller Künker
Date June 25, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1836 G at auction Busso Peus - November 9, 2018
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 9, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1836 G at auction Künker - October 11, 2018
Seller Künker
Date October 11, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1836 G at auction Künker - February 8, 2018
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1836 G at auction Künker - September 28, 2016
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1836 G at auction Rauch - September 17, 2016
Seller Rauch
Date September 17, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1836 G at auction Grün - May 13, 2016
Seller Grün
Date May 13, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1836 G at auction HIRSCH - February 19, 2016
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 19, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1836 G at auction WAG - September 6, 2015
Seller WAG
Date September 6, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Saxony-Albertine Coin catalog of Frederick Augustus II Coins of Saxony-Albertine in 1836 All Saxony-Albertine coins Saxony-Albertine silver coins Saxony-Albertine coins Thaler Numismatic auctions
