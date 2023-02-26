Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

3 Pfennig 1836 G (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II)

Obverse 3 Pfennig 1836 G - Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II Reverse 3 Pfennig 1836 G - Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 5,2 - 5,7 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period Frederick Augustus II
  • Denomination 3 Pfennig
  • Year 1836
  • Ruler Frederick Augustus II (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 3 Pfennig 1836 with mark G. This copper coin from the times of Frederick Augustus II struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1254 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 200. Bidding took place October 7, 2018.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Höhn (2)
  • Russiancoin (4)
  • WAG (1)
Saxony-Albertine 3 Pfennig 1836 G at auction Höhn - February 26, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date February 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
127 $
Price in auction currency 120 EUR
Saxony-Albertine 3 Pfennig 1836 G at auction Höhn - May 14, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date May 14, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
156 $
Price in auction currency 150 EUR
Saxony-Albertine 3 Pfennig 1836 G at auction Russiancoin - August 20, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 20, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 3 Pfennig 1836 G at auction Russiancoin - March 19, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 19, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 3 Pfennig 1836 G at auction Russiancoin - August 22, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 22, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 3 Pfennig 1836 G at auction Russiancoin - May 16, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 16, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 3 Pfennig 1836 G at auction WAG - October 7, 2018
Seller WAG
Date October 7, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Pfennig 1836 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Saxony-Albertine Coin catalog of Frederick Augustus II Coins of Saxony-Albertine in 1836 All Saxony-Albertine coins Saxony-Albertine copper coins Saxony-Albertine coins 3 Pfennig Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Category
Year
Search