Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
3 Pfennig 1836 G (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 5,2 - 5,7 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period Frederick Augustus II
- Denomination 3 Pfennig
- Year 1836
- Ruler Frederick Augustus II (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 3 Pfennig 1836 with mark G. This copper coin from the times of Frederick Augustus II struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1254 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 200. Bidding took place October 7, 2018.
Сondition
- All companies
- Höhn (2)
- Russiancoin (4)
- WAG (1)
Seller Höhn
Date February 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
127 $
Price in auction currency 120 EUR
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 20, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
