Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Coins of Poland 1761

Golden coins

Obverse Schilling (Szelag) 1761 REOE Danzig
Reverse Schilling (Szelag) 1761 REOE Danzig
Schilling (Szelag) 1761 REOE Danzig Gold
Average price 12000 $
Sales
0 2

Silver coins

Obverse 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1761 EC "8 GR"
Reverse 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1761 EC "8 GR"
2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1761 EC "8 GR"
Average price 330 $
Sales
0 34
Obverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1761 REOE Danzig
Reverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1761 REOE Danzig
6 Groszy (Szostak) 1761 REOE Danzig
Average price 310 $
Sales
0 33
Obverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1761 REOE Danzig
Reverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1761 REOE Danzig
6 Groszy (Szostak) 1761 REOE Danzig Klippe
Average price 1900 $
Sales
0 9
Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1761 Elbing
Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1761 Elbing
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1761 Elbing
Average price
Sales
0 1
Obverse Schilling (Szelag) 1761 REOE Danzig
Reverse Schilling (Szelag) 1761 REOE Danzig
Schilling (Szelag) 1761 REOE Danzig Pure silver
Average price 670 $
Sales
0 2
Obverse Schilling (Szelag) 1761 CHS Elbing
Reverse Schilling (Szelag) 1761 CHS Elbing
Schilling (Szelag) 1761 CHS Elbing Pure silver
Average price 2000 $
Sales
0 2
Obverse Schilling (Szelag) 1761 HWS Elbing
Reverse Schilling (Szelag) 1761 HWS Elbing
Schilling (Szelag) 1761 HWS Elbing Pure silver
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse Schilling (Szelag) 1761 REOE Danzig
Reverse Schilling (Szelag) 1761 REOE Danzig
Schilling (Szelag) 1761 REOE Danzig Klippe
Average price 6200 $
Sales
0 3
Obverse Schilling (Szelag) 1761 DB Torun
Reverse Schilling (Szelag) 1761 DB Torun
Schilling (Szelag) 1761 DB Torun Pure silver
Average price
Sales
0 0

Copper coins

Obverse Schilling (Szelag) 1761 REOE Danzig
Reverse Schilling (Szelag) 1761 REOE Danzig
Schilling (Szelag) 1761 REOE Danzig
Average price 320 $
Sales
0 38
Obverse Schilling (Szelag) 1761 DB Torun
Reverse Schilling (Szelag) 1761 DB Torun
Schilling (Szelag) 1761 DB Torun
Average price 130 $
Sales
0 16
Obverse Schilling (Szelag) 1761 Torun
Reverse Schilling (Szelag) 1761 Torun
Schilling (Szelag) 1761 Torun
Average price 50 $
Sales
0 54
Obverse Schilling (Szelag) 1761 Elbing
Reverse Schilling (Szelag) 1761 Elbing
Schilling (Szelag) 1761 Elbing
Average price 65 $
Sales
0 12
Obverse Schilling (Szelag) 1761 CHS Elbing
Reverse Schilling (Szelag) 1761 CHS Elbing
Schilling (Szelag) 1761 CHS Elbing
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse Schilling (Szelag) 1761 HWS Elbing
Reverse Schilling (Szelag) 1761 HWS Elbing
Schilling (Szelag) 1761 HWS Elbing
Average price 140 $
Sales
0 7
