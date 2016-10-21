Schilling (Szelag) 1761 REOE "Danzig". Gold (Poland, Augustus III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1761 "Danzig" with mark REOE. Gold. This gold coin from the times of Augustus III struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 150 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 48,000. Bidding took place October 21, 2016.

