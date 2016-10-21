Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Schilling (Szelag) 1761 REOE "Danzig". Gold (Poland, Augustus III)

Variety: Gold

Obverse Schilling (Szelag) 1761 REOE "Danzig" Gold - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Augustus III Reverse Schilling (Szelag) 1761 REOE "Danzig" Gold - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Augustus III

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Gold
  • Weight 1,75 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Augustus III
  • Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
  • Year 1761
  • Ruler Augustus III (King of Poland)
  • Mint Danzig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1761 "Danzig" with mark REOE. Gold. This gold coin from the times of Augustus III struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 150 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 48,000. Bidding took place October 21, 2016.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • WCN (1)
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1761 REOE "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - October 21, 2016
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1761 REOE "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - October 21, 2016
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 21, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
12096 $
Price in auction currency 48000 PLN
Seller WCN
Date February 24, 2001
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Schilling (Szelag) 1761 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Augustus III Coins of Poland in 1761 All Polish coins Polish gold coins Polish coins Schilling (Szelag) Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Category
Year
Search