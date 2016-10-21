Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Schilling (Szelag) 1761 REOE "Danzig". Gold (Poland, Augustus III)
Variety: Gold
Specification
- Metal Gold
- Weight 1,75 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Augustus III
- Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
- Year 1761
- Ruler Augustus III (King of Poland)
- Mint Danzig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1761 "Danzig" with mark REOE. Gold. This gold coin from the times of Augustus III struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 150 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 48,000. Bidding took place October 21, 2016.
Where to sell?
For the sale of Schilling (Szelag) 1761 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
