Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

6 Groszy (Szostak) 1761 REOE "Danzig". Klippe (Poland, Augustus III)

Variety: Klippe

Obverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1761 REOE "Danzig" Klippe - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Augustus III Reverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1761 REOE "Danzig" Klippe - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Augustus III

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,999)
  • Weight 2,94 g
  • Pure silver (0,0944 oz) 2,9371 g
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Augustus III
  • Denomination 6 Groszy (Szostak)
  • Year 1761
  • Ruler Augustus III (King of Poland)
  • Mint Danzig
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1761 "Danzig" with mark REOE. Klippe. This silver coin from the times of Augustus III struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 239 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 11,000. Bidding took place October 26, 2018.

  • All companies
  • Adolph Hess Nachfolger (1)
  • CNG (1)
  • Janas (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Leo Hamburger (1)
  • Niemczyk (2)
  • WCN (2)
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 26, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
2905 $
Price in auction currency 11000 PLN
Seller Janas
Date October 13, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
2697 $
Price in auction currency 10000 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 18, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date June 26, 2002
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date June 9, 2001
Condition VF
Selling price
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Date December 5, 2000
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date May 23, 1992
Condition XF
Selling price
Ex. Chomiński collection
Seller Leo Hamburger
Date May 8, 1932
Condition XF
Selling price
Ex. Kubicki collection
Seller Adolph Hess Nachfolger
Date March 29, 1908
Condition F
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1761 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

