6 Groszy (Szostak) 1761 REOE "Danzig". Klippe (Poland, Augustus III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1761 "Danzig" with mark REOE. Klippe. This silver coin from the times of Augustus III struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 239 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 11,000. Bidding took place October 26, 2018.

