Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
6 Groszy (Szostak) 1761 REOE "Danzig". Klippe (Poland, Augustus III)
Variety: Klippe
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,999)
- Weight 2,94 g
- Pure silver (0,0944 oz) 2,9371 g
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Augustus III
- Denomination 6 Groszy (Szostak)
- Year 1761
- Ruler Augustus III (King of Poland)
- Mint Danzig
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (9)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1761 "Danzig" with mark REOE. Klippe. This silver coin from the times of Augustus III struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 239 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 11,000. Bidding took place October 26, 2018.
Сondition
Other filters
- All companies
- Adolph Hess Nachfolger (1)
- CNG (1)
- Janas (1)
- Künker (1)
- Leo Hamburger (1)
- Niemczyk (2)
- WCN (2)
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 26, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
2905 $
Price in auction currency 11000 PLN
Seller Janas
Date October 13, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
2697 $
Price in auction currency 10000 PLN
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Date December 5, 2000
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1761 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search