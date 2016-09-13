Schilling (Szelag) 1761 REOE "Danzig". Klippe (Poland, Augustus III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1761 "Danzig" with mark REOE. Klippe. This silver coin from the times of Augustus III struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2233 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 41,000. Bidding took place June 2, 2022.

Сondition UNC (3) Condition (slab) MS62 (2) SP63 (1) Service NGC (2) PCGS (1)