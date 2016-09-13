Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Schilling (Szelag) 1761 REOE "Danzig". Klippe (Poland, Augustus III)
Variety: Klippe
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,999)
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Augustus III
- Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
- Year 1761
- Ruler Augustus III (King of Poland)
- Mint Danzig
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1761 "Danzig" with mark REOE. Klippe. This silver coin from the times of Augustus III struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2233 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 41,000. Bidding took place June 2, 2022.
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
9579 $
Price in auction currency 41000 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date April 21, 2017
Condition SP63 PCGS
Selling price
1381 $
Price in auction currency 5500 PLN
