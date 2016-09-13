Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Schilling (Szelag) 1761 REOE "Danzig". Klippe (Poland, Augustus III)

Variety: Klippe

Obverse Schilling (Szelag) 1761 REOE "Danzig" Klippe - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Augustus III Reverse Schilling (Szelag) 1761 REOE "Danzig" Klippe - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Augustus III

Photo by: Heritage Auctions

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,999)
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Augustus III
  • Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
  • Year 1761
  • Ruler Augustus III (King of Poland)
  • Mint Danzig
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1761 "Danzig" with mark REOE. Klippe. This silver coin from the times of Augustus III struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2233 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 41,000. Bidding took place June 2, 2022.

Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1761 REOE "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
9579 $
Price in auction currency 41000 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
9579 $
Price in auction currency 41000 PLN
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1761 REOE "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - April 21, 2017
Seller Niemczyk
Date April 21, 2017
Condition SP63 PCGS
Selling price
1381 $
Price in auction currency 5500 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date April 21, 2017
Condition SP63 PCGS
Selling price
1381 $
Price in auction currency 5500 PLN
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1761 REOE "Danzig" at auction Heritage - September 13, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date September 13, 2016
Condition MS62 NGC
Seller Heritage
Date September 13, 2016
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Schilling (Szelag) 1761 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

