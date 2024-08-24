Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

3 Groszy (Trojak) 1761 "Elbing" (Poland, Augustus III)

Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1761 "Elbing" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Augustus III Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1761 "Elbing" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Augustus III

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,291)
  • Weight 1,53 g
  • Pure silver (0,0143 oz) 0,4452 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Augustus III
  • Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
  • Year 1761
  • Ruler Augustus III (King of Poland)
  • Mint Elblag
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1761 "Elbing". This silver coin from the times of Augustus III struck at the Elblag Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 527 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 5,200. Bidding took place February 12, 2000.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • WCN (1)
Seller WCN
Date February 12, 2000
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1761 "Elbing", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Augustus III Coins of Poland in 1761 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins 3 Groszy (Trojak) Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search