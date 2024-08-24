3 Groszy (Trojak) 1761 "Elbing" (Poland, Augustus III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1761 "Elbing". This silver coin from the times of Augustus III struck at the Elblag Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 527 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 5,200. Bidding took place February 12, 2000.

Сondition XF (1)