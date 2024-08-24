Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1761 "Elbing" (Poland, Augustus III)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,291)
- Weight 1,53 g
- Pure silver (0,0143 oz) 0,4452 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Augustus III
- Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
- Year 1761
- Ruler Augustus III (King of Poland)
- Mint Elblag
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1761 "Elbing". This silver coin from the times of Augustus III struck at the Elblag Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 527 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 5,200. Bidding took place February 12, 2000.
