Schilling (Szelag) 1761 "Elbing" (Poland, Augustus III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1761 "Elbing". This copper coin from the times of Augustus III struck at the Elblag Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 447 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 600. Bidding took place June 3, 2023.

Сondition XF (2) VF (5) No grade (5) Condition (slab) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (1)