Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Schilling (Szelag) 1761 "Elbing" (Poland, Augustus III)

Obverse Schilling (Szelag) 1761 "Elbing" - Coin Value - Poland, Augustus III Reverse Schilling (Szelag) 1761 "Elbing" - Coin Value - Poland, Augustus III

Photo by: Antykwariat Dawid Janas

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 0,62 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Augustus III
  • Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
  • Year 1761
  • Ruler Augustus III (King of Poland)
  • Mint Elblag
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1761 "Elbing". This copper coin from the times of Augustus III struck at the Elblag Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 447 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 600. Bidding took place June 3, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • GGN (5)
  • Janas (1)
  • Marciniak (2)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Numedux (2)
  • Wójcicki (1)
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1761 "Elbing" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1761 "Elbing" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
50 $
Price in auction currency 200 PLN
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1761 "Elbing" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1761 "Elbing" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
65 $
Price in auction currency 260 PLN
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1761 "Elbing" at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1761 "Elbing" at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1761 "Elbing" at auction Numedux - September 24, 2022
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1761 "Elbing" at auction Numedux - September 24, 2022
Seller Numedux
Date September 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1761 "Elbing" at auction Niemczyk - March 13, 2020
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1761 "Elbing" at auction Niemczyk - March 13, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 13, 2020
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1761 "Elbing" at auction Numedux - March 24, 2019
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1761 "Elbing" at auction Numedux - March 24, 2019
Seller Numedux
Date March 24, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1761 "Elbing" at auction Janas - October 13, 2018
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1761 "Elbing" at auction Janas - October 13, 2018
Seller Janas
Date October 13, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1761 "Elbing" at auction GGN - October 20, 2005
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1761 "Elbing" at auction GGN - October 20, 2005
Seller GGN
Date October 20, 2005
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1761 "Elbing" at auction GGN - April 21, 2001
Seller GGN
Date April 21, 2001
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1761 "Elbing" at auction GGN - October 24, 1998
Seller GGN
Date October 24, 1998
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1761 "Elbing" at auction GGN - April 12, 1997
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1761 "Elbing" at auction GGN - April 12, 1997
Seller GGN
Date April 12, 1997
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1761 "Elbing" at auction GGN - April 12, 1997
Seller GGN
Date April 12, 1997
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Schilling (Szelag) 1761 "Elbing", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Augustus III Coins of Poland in 1761 All Polish coins Polish copper coins Polish coins Schilling (Szelag) Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Category
Year
Search