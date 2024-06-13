Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Schilling (Szelag) 1761 "Elbing" (Poland, Augustus III)
Photo by: Antykwariat Dawid Janas
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 0,62 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Augustus III
- Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
- Year 1761
- Ruler Augustus III (King of Poland)
- Mint Elblag
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1761 "Elbing". This copper coin from the times of Augustus III struck at the Elblag Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 447 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 600. Bidding took place June 3, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
50 $
Price in auction currency 200 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
65 $
Price in auction currency 260 PLN
Seller Numedux
Date September 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 13, 2020
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller GGN
Date October 20, 2005
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller GGN
Date April 21, 2001
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller GGN
Date April 12, 1997
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
