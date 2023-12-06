Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1761 EC ""8 GR"" (Poland, Augustus III)

Obverse 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1761 EC ""8 GR"" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Augustus III Reverse 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1761 EC ""8 GR"" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Augustus III

Photo by: WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,687)
  • Weight 7,31 g
  • Pure silver (0,1615 oz) 5,022 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Augustus III
  • Denomination 2 Zlote (8 Groszy)
  • Year 1761
  • Ruler Augustus III (King of Poland)
  • Mint Leipzig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (34)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1761 ""8 GR"" with mark EC. This silver coin from the times of Augustus III struck at the Leipzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 326 sold at the Numedux Krzysztof Łukasik auction for PLN 4,800. Bidding took place January 28, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Janas (1)
  • Kroha (1)
  • Marciniak (3)
  • Monety i Medale (1)
  • Niemczyk (3)
  • Numedux (3)
  • Numimarket (3)
  • PDA & PGN (1)
  • Rzeszowski DA (3)
  • Sonntag (2)
  • WCN (7)
  • WDA - MiM (2)
  • Wójcicki (2)
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1761 EC ""8 GR"" at auction Monety i Medale - December 6, 2023
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1761 EC ""8 GR"" at auction Monety i Medale - December 6, 2023
Seller Monety i Medale
Date December 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
337 $
Price in auction currency 1350 PLN
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1761 EC ""8 GR"" at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1761 EC ""8 GR"" at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
328 $
Price in auction currency 1300 PLN
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1761 EC ""8 GR"" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1761 EC ""8 GR"" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1761 EC ""8 GR"" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1761 EC ""8 GR"" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1761 EC ""8 GR"" at auction Niemczyk - March 17, 2023
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1761 EC ""8 GR"" at auction Niemczyk - March 17, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1761 EC ""8 GR"" at auction Wójcicki - October 6, 2022
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1761 EC ""8 GR"" at auction Wójcicki - October 6, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1761 EC ""8 GR"" at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1761 EC ""8 GR"" at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1761 EC ""8 GR"" at auction Sonntag - May 31, 2022
Seller Sonntag
Date May 31, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1761 EC ""8 GR"" at auction Numedux - May 16, 2022
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1761 EC ""8 GR"" at auction Numedux - May 16, 2022
Seller Numedux
Date May 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1761 EC ""8 GR"" at auction Marciniak - February 10, 2022
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1761 EC ""8 GR"" at auction Marciniak - February 10, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1761 EC ""8 GR"" at auction Numedux - January 28, 2022
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1761 EC ""8 GR"" at auction Numedux - January 28, 2022
Seller Numedux
Date January 28, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1761 EC ""8 GR"" at auction Numedux - November 15, 2021
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1761 EC ""8 GR"" at auction Numedux - November 15, 2021
Seller Numedux
Date November 15, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1761 EC ""8 GR"" at auction Numimarket - November 30, 2020
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1761 EC ""8 GR"" at auction Numimarket - November 30, 2020
Seller Numimarket
Date November 30, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1761 EC ""8 GR"" at auction WDA - MiM - October 24, 2020
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1761 EC ""8 GR"" at auction WDA - MiM - October 24, 2020
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 24, 2020
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1761 EC ""8 GR"" at auction Rzeszowski DA - August 5, 2020
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1761 EC ""8 GR"" at auction Rzeszowski DA - August 5, 2020
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date August 5, 2020
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1761 EC ""8 GR"" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 26, 2020
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1761 EC ""8 GR"" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 26, 2020
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 26, 2020
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1761 EC ""8 GR"" at auction Niemczyk - December 13, 2019
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1761 EC ""8 GR"" at auction Niemczyk - December 13, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 13, 2019
Condition MS60 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1761 EC ""8 GR"" at auction WDA - MiM - June 1, 2019
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1761 EC ""8 GR"" at auction WDA - MiM - June 1, 2019
Seller WDA - MiM
Date June 1, 2019
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1761 EC ""8 GR"" at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 24, 2018
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1761 EC ""8 GR"" at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 24, 2018
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 24, 2018
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 17, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1761 EC ""8 GR"" at auction Numimarket - September 17, 2018
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1761 EC ""8 GR"" at auction Numimarket - September 17, 2018
Seller Numimarket
Date September 17, 2018
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1761 ""8 GR"", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Augustus III Coins of Poland in 1761 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search