2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1761 EC ""8 GR"" (Poland, Augustus III)
Photo by: WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,687)
- Weight 7,31 g
- Pure silver (0,1615 oz) 5,022 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Augustus III
- Denomination 2 Zlote (8 Groszy)
- Year 1761
- Ruler Augustus III (King of Poland)
- Mint Leipzig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (34)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1761 ""8 GR"" with mark EC. This silver coin from the times of Augustus III struck at the Leipzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 326 sold at the Numedux Krzysztof Łukasik auction for PLN 4,800. Bidding took place January 28, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Monety i Medale
Date December 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
337 $
Price in auction currency 1350 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
328 $
Price in auction currency 1300 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Numedux
Date January 28, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numedux
Date November 15, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date November 30, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 24, 2020
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date August 5, 2020
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 26, 2020
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 13, 2019
Condition MS60 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date June 1, 2019
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 24, 2018
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
