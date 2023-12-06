2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1761 EC ""8 GR"" (Poland, Augustus III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1761 ""8 GR"" with mark EC. This silver coin from the times of Augustus III struck at the Leipzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 326 sold at the Numedux Krzysztof Łukasik auction for PLN 4,800. Bidding took place January 28, 2022.

Сondition UNC (4) AU (5) XF (9) VF (14) F (2) Condition (slab) MS63 (1) MS60 (1) AU58 (5) DETAILS (2) Service NGC (4) PCGS (5)

Seller All companies

Heritage Eur (1)

Höhn (1)

Janas (1)

Kroha (1)

Marciniak (3)

Monety i Medale (1)

Niemczyk (3)

Numedux (3)

Numimarket (3)

PDA & PGN (1)

Rzeszowski DA (3)

Sonntag (2)

WCN (7)

WDA - MiM (2)

Wójcicki (2)