Schilling (Szelag) 1761 HWS "Elbing" (Poland, Augustus III)
Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 0,62 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Augustus III
- Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
- Year 1761
- Ruler Augustus III (King of Poland)
- Mint Elblag
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1761 "Elbing" with mark HWS. This copper coin from the times of Augustus III struck at the Elblag Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 466 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 750. Bidding took place October 6, 2018.
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
64 $
Price in auction currency 270 PLN
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 28, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 14, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Höhn
Date September 14, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
