Schilling (Szelag) 1761 HWS "Elbing" (Poland, Augustus III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1761 "Elbing" with mark HWS. This copper coin from the times of Augustus III struck at the Elblag Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 466 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 750. Bidding took place October 6, 2018.

Сondition XF (1) VF (5) No grade (1)