Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Schilling (Szelag) 1761 HWS "Elbing" (Poland, Augustus III)

Obverse Schilling (Szelag) 1761 HWS "Elbing" - Coin Value - Poland, Augustus III Reverse Schilling (Szelag) 1761 HWS "Elbing" - Coin Value - Poland, Augustus III

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 0,62 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Augustus III
  • Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
  • Year 1761
  • Ruler Augustus III (King of Poland)
  • Mint Elblag
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1761 "Elbing" with mark HWS. This copper coin from the times of Augustus III struck at the Elblag Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 466 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 750. Bidding took place October 6, 2018.

Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1761 HWS "Elbing" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1761 HWS "Elbing" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
64 $
Price in auction currency 270 PLN
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1761 HWS "Elbing" at auction Katz - March 7, 2021
Seller Katz
Date March 7, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
30 $
Price in auction currency 25 EUR
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1761 HWS "Elbing" at auction WDA - MiM - December 28, 2019
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1761 HWS "Elbing" at auction WDA - MiM - December 28, 2019
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 28, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1761 HWS "Elbing" at auction Marciniak - October 10, 2018
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1761 HWS "Elbing" at auction Marciniak - October 10, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1761 HWS "Elbing" at auction WDA - MiM - April 14, 2018
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1761 HWS "Elbing" at auction WDA - MiM - April 14, 2018
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 14, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1761 HWS "Elbing" at auction Höhn - September 14, 2013
Seller Höhn
Date September 14, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1761 HWS "Elbing" at auction GGN - April 21, 2001
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1761 HWS "Elbing" at auction GGN - April 21, 2001
Seller GGN
Date April 21, 2001
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
