Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Schilling (Szelag) 1761 DB "Torun". Pure silver (Poland, Augustus III)
Variety: Pure silver
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,999)
- Weight 0,62 g
- Pure silver (0,0199 oz) 0,6194 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Augustus III
- Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
- Year 1761
- Ruler Augustus III (King of Poland)
- Mint Torun
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
