Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Schilling (Szelag) 1761 "Torun" (Poland, Augustus III)

Obverse Schilling (Szelag) 1761 "Torun" - Coin Value - Poland, Augustus III Reverse Schilling (Szelag) 1761 "Torun" - Coin Value - Poland, Augustus III

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 0,62 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Augustus III
  • Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
  • Year 1761
  • Ruler Augustus III (King of Poland)
  • Mint Torun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (54) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1761 "Torun". This copper coin from the times of Augustus III struck at the Torun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 728 sold at the Poznański Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 1,800. Bidding took place March 5, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • COINSNET (2)
  • GGN (7)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Janas (1)
  • Marciniak (8)
  • Niemczyk (2)
  • Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (2)
  • Rzeszowski DA (20)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • WCN (1)
  • WDA - MiM (6)
  • Wójcicki (2)
  • Wu-eL (1)
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1761 "Torun" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
200 $
Price in auction currency 800 PLN
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1761 "Torun" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1761 "Torun" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1761 "Torun" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1761 "Torun" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1761 "Torun" at auction Wu-eL - April 11, 2024
Seller Wu-eL
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
18 $
Price in auction currency 70 PLN
Seller WCN
Date March 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1761 "Torun" at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1761 "Torun" at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1761 "Torun" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1761 "Torun" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1761 "Torun" at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 16, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1761 "Torun" at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 16, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1761 "Torun" at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 16, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1761 "Torun" at auction WDA - MiM - June 21, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date June 21, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1761 "Torun" at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1761 "Torun" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 25, 2023
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1761 "Torun" at auction Niemczyk - March 17, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1761 "Torun" at auction Höhn - February 26, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date February 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1761 "Torun" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 26, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1761 "Torun" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 26, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price

