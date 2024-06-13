Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Schilling (Szelag) 1761 "Torun" (Poland, Augustus III)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 0,62 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Augustus III
- Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
- Year 1761
- Ruler Augustus III (King of Poland)
- Mint Torun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (54) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1761 "Torun". This copper coin from the times of Augustus III struck at the Torun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 728 sold at the Poznański Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 1,800. Bidding took place March 5, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
200 $
Price in auction currency 800 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date June 21, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Schilling (Szelag) 1761 "Torun", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
