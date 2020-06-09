Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Schilling (Szelag) 1761 REOE "Danzig". Pure silver (Poland, Augustus III)
Variety: Pure silver
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,999)
- Weight 0,75 g
- Pure silver (0,0241 oz) 0,7492 g
- Diameter 15 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Augustus III
- Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
- Year 1761
- Ruler Augustus III (King of Poland)
- Mint Danzig
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1761 "Danzig" with mark REOE. Pure silver. This silver coin from the times of Augustus III struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 553 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 2,800. Bidding took place June 6, 2020.
Сondition
