Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Schilling (Szelag) 1761 REOE "Danzig". Pure silver (Poland, Augustus III)

Variety: Pure silver

Obverse Schilling (Szelag) 1761 REOE "Danzig" Pure silver - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Augustus III Reverse Schilling (Szelag) 1761 REOE "Danzig" Pure silver - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Augustus III

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,999)
  • Weight 0,75 g
  • Pure silver (0,0241 oz) 0,7492 g
  • Diameter 15 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Augustus III
  • Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
  • Year 1761
  • Ruler Augustus III (King of Poland)
  • Mint Danzig
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1761 "Danzig" with mark REOE. Pure silver. This silver coin from the times of Augustus III struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 553 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 2,800. Bidding took place June 6, 2020.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Marciniak (2)
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1761 REOE "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2020
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1761 REOE "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
711 $
Price in auction currency 2800 PLN
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1761 REOE "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1761 REOE "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Schilling (Szelag) 1761 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
