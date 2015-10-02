Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Schilling (Szelag) 1761 CHS "Elbing". Pure silver (Poland, Augustus III)

Variety: Pure silver

Obverse Schilling (Szelag) 1761 CHS "Elbing" Pure silver - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Augustus III Reverse Schilling (Szelag) 1761 CHS "Elbing" Pure silver - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Augustus III

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,999)
  • Weight 0,62 g
  • Pure silver (0,0199 oz) 0,6194 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Augustus III
  • Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
  • Year 1761
  • Ruler Augustus III (King of Poland)
  • Mint Elblag
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1761 "Elbing" with mark CHS. Pure silver. This silver coin from the times of Augustus III struck at the Elblag Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 132 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 11,000. Bidding took place October 2, 2015.

Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1761 CHS "Elbing" at auction Niemczyk - April 21, 2017
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1761 CHS "Elbing" at auction Niemczyk - April 21, 2017
Seller Niemczyk
Date April 21, 2017
Condition SP58 PCGS
Selling price
1130 $
Price in auction currency 4500 PLN
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1761 CHS "Elbing" at auction Niemczyk - October 2, 2015
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1761 CHS "Elbing" at auction Niemczyk - October 2, 2015
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 2, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
