Schilling (Szelag) 1761 CHS "Elbing". Pure silver (Poland, Augustus III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1761 "Elbing" with mark CHS. Pure silver. This silver coin from the times of Augustus III struck at the Elblag Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 132 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 11,000. Bidding took place October 2, 2015.

Сondition AU (2) Condition (slab) SP58 (1) Service PCGS (1)