Schilling (Szelag) 1761 CHS "Elbing". Pure silver (Poland, Augustus III)
Variety: Pure silver
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,999)
- Weight 0,62 g
- Pure silver (0,0199 oz) 0,6194 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Augustus III
- Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
- Year 1761
- Ruler Augustus III (King of Poland)
- Mint Elblag
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1761 "Elbing" with mark CHS. Pure silver. This silver coin from the times of Augustus III struck at the Elblag Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 132 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 11,000. Bidding took place October 2, 2015.
Where to sell?
For the sale of Schilling (Szelag) 1761 "Elbing", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
