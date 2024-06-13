Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Schilling (Szelag) 1761 REOE "Danzig" (Poland, Augustus III)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 0,62 g
- Diameter 15 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Augustus III
- Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
- Year 1761
- Ruler Augustus III (King of Poland)
- Mint Danzig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (38)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1761 "Danzig" with mark REOE. This copper coin from the times of Augustus III struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 262 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 6,400. Bidding took place February 27, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
1497 $
Price in auction currency 6000 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
599 $
Price in auction currency 2400 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 28, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date March 30, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date February 28, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 24, 2020
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date September 13, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 28, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 13, 2019
Condition UNC DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 10, 2019
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Schilling (Szelag) 1761 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
