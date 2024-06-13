Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Schilling (Szelag) 1761 REOE "Danzig" (Poland, Augustus III)

Obverse Schilling (Szelag) 1761 REOE "Danzig" - Coin Value - Poland, Augustus III Reverse Schilling (Szelag) 1761 REOE "Danzig" - Coin Value - Poland, Augustus III

Photo by: Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 0,62 g
  • Diameter 15 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Augustus III
  • Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
  • Year 1761
  • Ruler Augustus III (King of Poland)
  • Mint Danzig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (38)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1761 "Danzig" with mark REOE. This copper coin from the times of Augustus III struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 262 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 6,400. Bidding took place February 27, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • GGN (5)
  • Janas (2)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (2)
  • Marciniak (12)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Numimarket (2)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • Rzeszowski DA (3)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Stare Monety (1)
  • WDA - MiM (5)
  • Wójcicki (2)
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1761 REOE "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1761 REOE "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
1497 $
Price in auction currency 6000 PLN
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1761 REOE "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1761 REOE "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
599 $
Price in auction currency 2400 PLN
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1761 REOE "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1761 REOE "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1761 REOE "Danzig" at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1761 REOE "Danzig" at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1761 REOE "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1761 REOE "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1761 REOE "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1761 REOE "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1761 REOE "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1761 REOE "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1761 REOE "Danzig" at auction WDA - MiM - December 28, 2022
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1761 REOE "Danzig" at auction WDA - MiM - December 28, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 28, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1761 REOE "Danzig" at auction Stare Monety - December 9, 2022
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1761 REOE "Danzig" at auction Stare Monety - December 9, 2022
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1761 REOE "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - February 10, 2022
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1761 REOE "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - February 10, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1761 REOE "Danzig" at auction Katz - August 1, 2021
Seller Katz
Date August 1, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1761 REOE "Danzig" at auction Numimarket - March 30, 2021
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1761 REOE "Danzig" at auction Numimarket - March 30, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date March 30, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1761 REOE "Danzig" at auction Wójcicki - February 28, 2021
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1761 REOE "Danzig" at auction Wójcicki - February 28, 2021
Seller Wójcicki
Date February 28, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1761 REOE "Danzig" at auction WDA - MiM - October 24, 2020
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1761 REOE "Danzig" at auction WDA - MiM - October 24, 2020
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 24, 2020
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1761 REOE "Danzig" at auction Wójcicki - September 13, 2020
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1761 REOE "Danzig" at auction Wójcicki - September 13, 2020
Seller Wójcicki
Date September 13, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1761 REOE "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2020
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1761 REOE "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1761 REOE "Danzig" at auction WDA - MiM - March 28, 2020
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1761 REOE "Danzig" at auction WDA - MiM - March 28, 2020
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 28, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1761 REOE "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2020
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1761 REOE "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2020
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1761 REOE "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - December 13, 2019
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1761 REOE "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - December 13, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 13, 2019
Condition UNC DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1761 REOE "Danzig" at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 10, 2019
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1761 REOE "Danzig" at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 10, 2019
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 10, 2019
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1761 REOE "Danzig" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 13, 2019
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1761 REOE "Danzig" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 13, 2019
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 13, 2019
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Schilling (Szelag) 1761 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Augustus III Coins of Poland in 1761 All Polish coins Polish copper coins Polish coins Schilling (Szelag) Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Category
Year
Search