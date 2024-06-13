Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Schilling (Szelag) 1761 DB "Torun" (Poland, Augustus III)

Obverse Schilling (Szelag) 1761 DB "Torun" - Coin Value - Poland, Augustus III Reverse Schilling (Szelag) 1761 DB "Torun" - Coin Value - Poland, Augustus III

Photo by: Antykwariat Dawid Janas

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 0,62 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Augustus III
  • Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
  • Year 1761
  • Ruler Augustus III (King of Poland)
  • Mint Torun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1761 "Torun" with mark DB. This copper coin from the times of Augustus III struck at the Torun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 840 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 2,600. Bidding took place October 9, 2021.

Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1761 DB "Torun" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
105 $
Price in auction currency 420 PLN
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1761 DB "Torun" at auction WDA - MiM - May 15, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
79 $
Price in auction currency 310 PLN
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1761 DB "Torun" at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1761 DB "Torun" at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date February 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1761 DB "Torun" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 26, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1761 DB "Torun" at auction Rzeszowski DA - May 26, 2022
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date May 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1761 DB "Torun" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 12, 2022
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 12, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1761 DB "Torun" at auction Numedux - November 15, 2021
Seller Numedux
Date November 15, 2021
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1761 DB "Torun" at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1761 DB "Torun" at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1761 DB "Torun" at auction Janas - October 13, 2018
Seller Janas
Date October 13, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1761 DB "Torun" at auction Marciniak - October 10, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1761 DB "Torun" at auction WDA - MiM - March 17, 2018
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 17, 2018
Condition AU50 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1761 DB "Torun" at auction PDA & PGN - January 19, 2013
Seller PDA & PGN
Date January 19, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1761 DB "Torun" at auction GGN - April 15, 2000
Seller GGN
Date April 15, 2000
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Schilling (Szelag) 1761 "Torun", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions.

