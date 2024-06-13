Schilling (Szelag) 1761 DB "Torun" (Poland, Augustus III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1761 "Torun" with mark DB. This copper coin from the times of Augustus III struck at the Torun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 840 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 2,600. Bidding took place October 9, 2021.

Сondition UNC (3) AU (1) XF (4) VF (7) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS62 (2) AU50 (1) DETAILS (1) BN (3) Service NGC (4)