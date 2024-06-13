Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Schilling (Szelag) 1761 DB "Torun" (Poland, Augustus III)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 0,62 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Augustus III
- Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
- Year 1761
- Ruler Augustus III (King of Poland)
- Mint Torun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1761 "Torun" with mark DB. This copper coin from the times of Augustus III struck at the Torun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 840 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 2,600. Bidding took place October 9, 2021.
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
105 $
Price in auction currency 420 PLN
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
79 $
Price in auction currency 310 PLN
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numedux
Date November 15, 2021
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 17, 2018
Condition AU50 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller PDA & PGN
Date January 19, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
