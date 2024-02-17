Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
6 Groszy (Szostak) 1761 REOE "Danzig" (Poland, Augustus III)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,312)
- Weight 2,94 g
- Pure silver (0,0295 oz) 0,9173 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Augustus III
- Denomination 6 Groszy (Szostak)
- Year 1761
- Ruler Augustus III (King of Poland)
- Mint Danzig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (33)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1761 "Danzig" with mark REOE. This silver coin from the times of Augustus III struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 411 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 8,000. Bidding took place June 11, 2011.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
745 $
Price in auction currency 3000 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
893 $
Price in auction currency 3600 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 23, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 10, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date November 5, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date May 6, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 27, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 4, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date September 15, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date February 23, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1761 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
