Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

6 Groszy (Szostak) 1761 REOE "Danzig" (Poland, Augustus III)

Obverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1761 REOE "Danzig" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Augustus III Reverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1761 REOE "Danzig" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Augustus III

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,312)
  • Weight 2,94 g
  • Pure silver (0,0295 oz) 0,9173 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Augustus III
  • Denomination 6 Groszy (Szostak)
  • Year 1761
  • Ruler Augustus III (King of Poland)
  • Mint Danzig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (33)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1761 "Danzig" with mark REOE. This silver coin from the times of Augustus III struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 411 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 8,000. Bidding took place June 11, 2011.

Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1761 REOE "Danzig" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1761 REOE "Danzig" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
745 $
Price in auction currency 3000 PLN
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1761 REOE "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1761 REOE "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
893 $
Price in auction currency 3600 PLN
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1761 REOE "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1761 REOE "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1761 REOE "Danzig" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 23, 2023
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1761 REOE "Danzig" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 23, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 23, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1761 REOE "Danzig" at auction Numedux - April 16, 2023
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1761 REOE "Danzig" at auction Numedux - April 16, 2023
Seller Numedux
Date April 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1761 REOE "Danzig" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 25, 2023
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1761 REOE "Danzig" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 25, 2023
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1761 REOE "Danzig" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 25, 2023
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1761 REOE "Danzig" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 25, 2023
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1761 REOE "Danzig" at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1761 REOE "Danzig" at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1761 REOE "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - December 10, 2021
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1761 REOE "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - December 10, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 10, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1761 REOE "Danzig" at auction Roma Numismatics - November 5, 2021
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date November 5, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1761 REOE "Danzig" at auction Roma Numismatics - May 6, 2021
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date May 6, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1761 REOE "Danzig" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 27, 2021
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1761 REOE "Danzig" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 27, 2021
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 27, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1761 REOE "Danzig" at auction Numedux - March 13, 2021
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1761 REOE "Danzig" at auction Numedux - March 13, 2021
Seller Numedux
Date March 13, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1761 REOE "Danzig" at auction Numisbalt - February 4, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 4, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date May 16, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1761 REOE "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1761 REOE "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1761 REOE "Danzig" at auction Wójcicki - September 15, 2019
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1761 REOE "Danzig" at auction Wójcicki - September 15, 2019
Seller Wójcicki
Date September 15, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1761 REOE "Danzig" at auction Wójcicki - February 23, 2019
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1761 REOE "Danzig" at auction Wójcicki - February 23, 2019
Seller Wójcicki
Date February 23, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1761 REOE "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1761 REOE "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1761 REOE "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1761 REOE "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1761 REOE "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - October 26, 2018
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1761 REOE "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - October 26, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 26, 2018
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1761 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

