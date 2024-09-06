Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Coins of Poland 1755

Golden coins

Obverse 10 Thaler (2 August d'or) 1755 EC Crown
Reverse 10 Thaler (2 August d'or) 1755 EC Crown
10 Thaler (2 August d'or) 1755 EC Crown
Average price 14000 $
Sales
0 3
Obverse 5 Thaler (August d'or) 1755 EC Crown
Reverse 5 Thaler (August d'or) 1755 EC Crown
5 Thaler (August d'or) 1755 EC Crown
Average price 3900 $
Sales
0 25
Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1755 Danzig
Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1755 Danzig
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1755 Danzig Gold
Average price 11000 $
Sales
0 2

Silver coins

Obverse Thaler 1755 EDC Crown
Reverse Thaler 1755 EDC Crown
Thaler 1755 EDC Crown
Average price 1500 $
Sales
0 216
Obverse 1/2 Thaler 1755 EDC Crown
Reverse 1/2 Thaler 1755 EDC Crown
1/2 Thaler 1755 EDC Crown
Average price 2400 $
Sales
0 4
Obverse Ort (18 Groszy) 1755 EC Crown
Reverse Ort (18 Groszy) 1755 EC Crown
Ort (18 Groszy) 1755 EC Crown
Average price 190 $
Sales
0 745
Obverse Ort (18 Groszy) 1755 Crown
Reverse Ort (18 Groszy) 1755 Crown
Ort (18 Groszy) 1755 Crown
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1755 EC Crown
Reverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1755 EC Crown
6 Groszy (Szostak) 1755 EC Crown
Average price 65 $
Sales
0 245
Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1755 Danzig
Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1755 Danzig
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1755 Danzig
Average price 240 $
Sales
0 62
Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1755 Danzig
Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1755 Danzig
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1755 Danzig Pure silver
Average price 2400 $
Sales
0 15
Obverse Pultorak 1755 EC Crown
Reverse Pultorak 1755 EC Crown
Pultorak 1755 EC Crown
Average price 1100 $
Sales
0 13

Copper coins

Obverse 1 Grosz 1755 Crown
Reverse 1 Grosz 1755 Crown
1 Grosz 1755 Crown
Average price 25 $
Sales
0 28
Obverse 1 Grosz 1755 Crown
Reverse 1 Grosz 1755 Crown
1 Grosz 1755 Crown Mark H
Average price 40 $
Sales
1 71
Obverse Schilling (Szelag) 1755 Crown
Reverse Schilling (Szelag) 1755 Crown
Schilling (Szelag) 1755 Crown
Average price 50 $
Sales
0 1
Obverse Schilling (Szelag) 1755 Crown
Reverse Schilling (Szelag) 1755 Crown
Schilling (Szelag) 1755 Crown Letter marking
Average price 220 $
Sales
0 9
