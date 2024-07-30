Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

3 Groszy (Trojak) 1755 "Danzig". Gold (Poland, Augustus III)

Variety: Gold

Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1755 "Danzig" Gold - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Augustus III Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1755 "Danzig" Gold - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Augustus III

Photo by: WDA - MiM

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,999)
  • Weight 3,39 g
  • Pure gold (0,1089 oz) 3,3866 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Augustus III
  • Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
  • Year 1755
  • Ruler Augustus III (King of Poland)
  • Mint Danzig
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1755 "Danzig". Gold. This gold coin from the times of Augustus III struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 480 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 54,000. Bidding took place May 23, 2009.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • WCN (1)
  • WDA - MiM (1)
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1755 "Danzig" at auction WDA - MiM - September 29, 2018
Seller WDA - MiM
Date September 29, 2018
Condition MS63 ngc
Selling price
11158 $
Price in auction currency 41000 PLN
Seller WCN
Date May 23, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1755 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

