3 Groszy (Trojak) 1755 "Danzig". Gold (Poland, Augustus III)
Variety: Gold
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,999)
- Weight 3,39 g
- Pure gold (0,1089 oz) 3,3866 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Augustus III
- Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
- Year 1755
- Ruler Augustus III (King of Poland)
- Mint Danzig
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1755 "Danzig". Gold. This gold coin from the times of Augustus III struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 480 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 54,000. Bidding took place May 23, 2009.
