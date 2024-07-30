3 Groszy (Trojak) 1755 "Danzig". Gold (Poland, Augustus III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1755 "Danzig". Gold. This gold coin from the times of Augustus III struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 480 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 54,000. Bidding took place May 23, 2009.

Сondition UNC (1) XF (1) Condition (slab) MS63 (1) Service ngc (1)