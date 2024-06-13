Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1 Grosz 1755 "Crown". Mark H (Poland, Augustus III)
Variety: Mark H
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 3,9 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Augustus III
- Denomination 1 Grosz
- Year 1755
- Ruler Augustus III (King of Poland)
- Mint Gubin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1755 "Crown". Mark H. This copper coin from the times of Augustus III struck at the Gubin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 150 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 1,600. Bidding took place September 14, 2019.
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Höhn
Date November 12, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
