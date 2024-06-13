Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1 Grosz 1755 "Crown". Mark H (Poland, Augustus III)

Variety: Mark H

Obverse 1 Grosz 1755 "Crown" Mark H - Coin Value - Poland, Augustus III Reverse 1 Grosz 1755 "Crown" Mark H - Coin Value - Poland, Augustus III

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 3,9 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Augustus III
  • Denomination 1 Grosz
  • Year 1755
  • Ruler Augustus III (King of Poland)
  • Mint Gubin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (71) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1755 "Crown". Mark H. This copper coin from the times of Augustus III struck at the Gubin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 150 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 1,600. Bidding took place September 14, 2019.

Poland 1 Grosz 1755 "Crown" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1755 "Crown" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1755 "Crown" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1755 "Crown" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date April 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
8 $
Price in auction currency 32 PLN
Poland 1 Grosz 1755 "Crown" at auction Wu-eL - April 11, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1755 "Crown" at auction Wu-eL - April 11, 2024
Seller Wu-eL
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
13 $
Price in auction currency 50 PLN
Poland 1 Grosz 1755 "Crown" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1755 "Crown" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date October 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date June 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1755 "Crown" at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1755 "Crown" at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1755 "Crown" at auction COINSNET - April 2, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1755 "Crown" at auction COINSNET - April 2, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date April 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1755 "Crown" at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1755 "Crown" at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date December 15, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1755 "Crown" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Poland 1 Grosz 1755 "Crown" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1755 "Crown" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Poland 1 Grosz 1755 "Crown" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1755 "Crown" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Poland 1 Grosz 1755 "Crown" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date November 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1755 "Crown" at auction Höhn - November 12, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date November 12, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1755 "Crown" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Poland 1 Grosz 1755 "Crown" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1755 "Crown" at auction Stare Monety - May 6, 2022
Poland 1 Grosz 1755 "Crown" at auction Stare Monety - May 6, 2022
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1755 "Crown" at auction Wójcicki - April 27, 2022
Poland 1 Grosz 1755 "Crown" at auction Wójcicki - April 27, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1755 "Crown" at auction Wójcicki - April 27, 2022
Poland 1 Grosz 1755 "Crown" at auction Wójcicki - April 27, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Search