Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1 Grosz 1755 "Crown" (Poland, Augustus III)
Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 3,9 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Augustus III
- Denomination 1 Grosz
- Year 1755
- Ruler Augustus III (King of Poland)
- Mint Gubin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (28) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1755 "Crown". This copper coin from the times of Augustus III struck at the Gubin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 273 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 3,400. Bidding took place December 28, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg (2)
- COINSNET (1)
- GGN (1)
- Höhn (2)
- Katz (1)
- Marciniak (1)
- Numedux (1)
- Russiancoin (1)
- Stare Monety (4)
- WDA - MiM (3)
- Wójcicki (11)
Seller Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg
Date December 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
29 $
Price in auction currency 27 EUR
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numedux
Date September 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date November 5, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date November 5, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date November 5, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stare Monety
Date June 7, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 30, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Grosz 1755 "Crown", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search