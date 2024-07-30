Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
10 Thaler (2 August d'or) 1755 EC "Crown" (Poland, Augustus III)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 13,30 g
- Pure gold (0,3848 oz) 11,97 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Augustus III
- Denomination 10 Thaler (2 August d'or)
- Year 1755
- Ruler Augustus III (King of Poland)
- Mint Leipzig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Thaler (2 August d'or) 1755 "Crown" with mark EC. This gold coin from the times of Augustus III struck at the Leipzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2762 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 17,000. Bidding took place July 2, 2014.
Seller Künker
Date March 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
10614 $
Price in auction currency 10000 EUR
Seller Künker
Date February 1, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
8094 $
Price in auction currency 6500 EUR
