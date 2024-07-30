10 Thaler (2 August d'or) 1755 EC "Crown" (Poland, Augustus III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Thaler (2 August d'or) 1755 "Crown" with mark EC. This gold coin from the times of Augustus III struck at the Leipzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2762 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 17,000. Bidding took place July 2, 2014.

Сondition XF (3)