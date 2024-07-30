Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

10 Thaler (2 August d'or) 1755 EC "Crown" (Poland, Augustus III)

Obverse 10 Thaler (2 August d'or) 1755 EC "Crown" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Augustus III Reverse 10 Thaler (2 August d'or) 1755 EC "Crown" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Augustus III

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 13,30 g
  • Pure gold (0,3848 oz) 11,97 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Augustus III
  • Denomination 10 Thaler (2 August d'or)
  • Year 1755
  • Ruler Augustus III (King of Poland)
  • Mint Leipzig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Thaler (2 August d'or) 1755 "Crown" with mark EC. This gold coin from the times of Augustus III struck at the Leipzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2762 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 17,000. Bidding took place July 2, 2014.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Künker (3)
Poland 10 Thaler (2 August d'or) 1755 EC "Crown" at auction Künker - March 17, 2023
Seller Künker
Date March 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
10614 $
Price in auction currency 10000 EUR
Poland 10 Thaler (2 August d'or) 1755 EC "Crown" at auction Künker - February 1, 2018
Seller Künker
Date February 1, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
8094 $
Price in auction currency 6500 EUR
Poland 10 Thaler (2 August d'or) 1755 EC "Crown" at auction Künker - July 2, 2014
Seller Künker
Date July 2, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Thaler (2 August d'or) 1755 "Crown", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Augustus III Coins of Poland in 1755 All Polish coins Polish gold coins Polish coins 10 Thaler (2 August d'or) Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Category
Year
Search