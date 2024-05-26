Thaler 1755 EDC "Crown" (Poland, Augustus III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Thaler 1755 "Crown" with mark EDC. This silver coin from the times of Augustus III struck at the Leipzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 490 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 14,500. Bidding took place January 30, 2020.

Сondition UNC (7) AU (7) XF (50) VF (136) F (2) No grade (14) Condition (slab) MS63 (2) MS62 (2) AU58 (1) AU55 (1) AU53 (1) VF35 (1) DETAILS (3) Service PCGS (3) NGC (8) Other filters Coins from collections (3)

Seller All companies

Baldwin's (1)

Busso Peus (2)

CNG (4)

COINSNET (1)

GGN (9)

Gorny & Mosch (7)

Grün (3)

Heritage (1)

Heritage Eur (1)

HIRSCH (1)

Höhn (9)

Janas (1)

Jean ELSEN (1)

Jencek (2)

Künker (30)

Lanz München (1)

Marciniak (8)

Möller (1)

Niemczyk (19)

Numimarket (4)

Numis Poland (1)

Numisbalt (9)

Numision (1)

PDA & PGN (2)

Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (1)

Rauch (5)

Rhenumis (1)

Rzeszowski DA (2)

Schulman (2)

SINCONA (1)

Sonntag (2)

Stary Sklep (1)

Teutoburger (7)

UBS (3)

WAG (5)

WCN (49)

WDA - MiM (11)

Westfälische (1)

Wójcicki (6)