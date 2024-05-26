Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Thaler 1755 EDC "Crown" (Poland, Augustus III)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,757)
- Weight 29,23 g
- Pure silver (0,7114 oz) 22,1271 g
- Diameter 42 mm
- Edge Reeded
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Augustus III
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1755
- Ruler Augustus III (King of Poland)
- Mint Leipzig
Auction Prices (216)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Thaler 1755 "Crown" with mark EDC. This silver coin from the times of Augustus III struck at the Leipzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 490 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 14,500. Bidding took place January 30, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
Seller Wójcicki
Date May 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1095 $
Price in auction currency 4300 PLN
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
6472 $
Price in auction currency 6000 EUR
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller SINCONA
Date October 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date August 31, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 14, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rhenumis
Date April 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 17, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1755 "Crown", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
