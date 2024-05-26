Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Thaler 1755 EDC "Crown" (Poland, Augustus III)

Obverse Thaler 1755 EDC "Crown" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Augustus III Reverse Thaler 1755 EDC "Crown" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Augustus III

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,757)
  • Weight 29,23 g
  • Pure silver (0,7114 oz) 22,1271 g
  • Diameter 42 mm
  • Edge Reeded

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Augustus III
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1755
  • Ruler Augustus III (King of Poland)
  • Mint Leipzig
Auction Prices (216)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Thaler 1755 "Crown" with mark EDC. This silver coin from the times of Augustus III struck at the Leipzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 490 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 14,500. Bidding took place January 30, 2020.

Poland Thaler 1755 EDC "Crown" at auction Wójcicki - May 26, 2024
Poland Thaler 1755 EDC "Crown" at auction Wójcicki - May 26, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date May 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1095 $
Price in auction currency 4300 PLN
Poland Thaler 1755 EDC "Crown" at auction Numisbalt - May 12, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
6472 $
Price in auction currency 6000 EUR
Poland Thaler 1755 EDC "Crown" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland Thaler 1755 EDC "Crown" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1755 EDC "Crown" at auction SINCONA - October 26, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1755 EDC "Crown" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland Thaler 1755 EDC "Crown" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1755 EDC "Crown" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland Thaler 1755 EDC "Crown" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1755 EDC "Crown" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland Thaler 1755 EDC "Crown" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1755 EDC "Crown" at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2023
Poland Thaler 1755 EDC "Crown" at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1755 EDC "Crown" at auction Heritage - August 31, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date August 31, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1755 EDC "Crown" at auction Niemczyk - June 23, 2023
Poland Thaler 1755 EDC "Crown" at auction Niemczyk - June 23, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1755 EDC "Crown" at auction Niemczyk - June 23, 2023
Poland Thaler 1755 EDC "Crown" at auction Niemczyk - June 23, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1755 EDC "Crown" at auction Künker - June 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1755 EDC "Crown" at auction Numision - May 21, 2023
Poland Thaler 1755 EDC "Crown" at auction Numision - May 21, 2023
Seller Numision
Date May 21, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1755 EDC "Crown" at auction Numisbalt - May 14, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 14, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1755 EDC "Crown" at auction Rhenumis - April 28, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date April 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1755 EDC "Crown" at auction Niemczyk - March 17, 2023
Poland Thaler 1755 EDC "Crown" at auction Niemczyk - March 17, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 17, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1755 EDC "Crown" at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Poland Thaler 1755 EDC "Crown" at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1755 EDC "Crown" at auction WDA - MiM - December 28, 2022
Poland Thaler 1755 EDC "Crown" at auction WDA - MiM - December 28, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1755 EDC "Crown" at auction Rauch - December 9, 2022
Seller Rauch
Date December 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1755 EDC "Crown" at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1755 "Crown", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

