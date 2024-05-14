3 Groszy (Trojak) 1755 "Danzig" (Poland, Augustus III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1755 "Danzig". This silver coin from the times of Augustus III struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 172 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 40,000. Bidding took place May 22, 2015.

Сondition UNC (9) AU (8) XF (22) VF (19) No grade (4) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) MS63 (3) MS62 (2) AU55 (2) VF30 (1) Service NGC (6) PCGS (3)

Seller All companies

Busso Peus (1)

COINSNET (2)

DESA (1)

GGN (2)

Höhn (2)

Künker (4)

Marciniak (12)

Möller (1)

Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)

Niemczyk (2)

Numedux (1)

Numimarket (3)

Numisbalt (2)

Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (1)

Rzeszowski DA (1)

Stare Monety (2)

Tempus (1)

Teutoburger (1)

WAG (5)

WCN (12)

WDA - MiM (3)

Westfälische (1)

Wójcicki (1)