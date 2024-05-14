Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

3 Groszy (Trojak) 1755 "Danzig" (Poland, Augustus III)

Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1755 "Danzig" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Augustus III Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1755 "Danzig" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Augustus III

Photo by: Poznański Dom Aukcyjny

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,291)
  • Weight 1,53 g
  • Pure silver (0,0143 oz) 0,4452 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Augustus III
  • Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
  • Year 1755
  • Ruler Augustus III (King of Poland)
  • Mint Danzig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (62) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1755 "Danzig". This silver coin from the times of Augustus III struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 172 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 40,000. Bidding took place May 22, 2015.

Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1755 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1755 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
162 $
Price in auction currency 650 PLN
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1755 "Danzig" at auction WDA - MiM - May 15, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1755 "Danzig" at auction WDA - MiM - May 15, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
709 $
Price in auction currency 2800 PLN
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1755 "Danzig" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1755 "Danzig" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1755 "Danzig" at auction WAG - March 10, 2024
Seller WAG
Date March 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date March 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date February 29, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date November 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1755 "Danzig" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 25, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1755 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1755 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1755 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1755 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1755 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1755 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1755 "Danzig" at auction Stare Monety - September 9, 2022
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1755 "Danzig" at auction Stare Monety - September 9, 2022
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1755 "Danzig" at auction Numisbalt - June 12, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 12, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1755 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1755 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1755 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1755 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1755 "Danzig" at auction Numedux - May 16, 2022
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1755 "Danzig" at auction Numedux - May 16, 2022
Seller Numedux
Date May 16, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1755 "Danzig" at auction Stare Monety - May 6, 2022
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1755 "Danzig" at auction Stare Monety - May 6, 2022
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1755 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - February 10, 2022
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1755 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - February 10, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1755 "Danzig" at auction COINSNET - December 5, 2021
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1755 "Danzig" at auction COINSNET - December 5, 2021
Seller COINSNET
Date December 5, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1755 "Danzig" at auction DESA - November 27, 2021
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1755 "Danzig" at auction DESA - November 27, 2021
Seller DESA
Date November 27, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1755 "Danzig" at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1755 "Danzig" at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
