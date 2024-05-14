Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1755 "Danzig" (Poland, Augustus III)
Photo by: Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,291)
- Weight 1,53 g
- Pure silver (0,0143 oz) 0,4452 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Augustus III
- Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
- Year 1755
- Ruler Augustus III (King of Poland)
- Mint Danzig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (62) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1755 "Danzig". This silver coin from the times of Augustus III struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 172 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 40,000. Bidding took place May 22, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Busso Peus (1)
- COINSNET (2)
- DESA (1)
- GGN (2)
- Höhn (2)
- Künker (4)
- Marciniak (12)
- Möller (1)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
- Niemczyk (2)
- Numedux (1)
- Numimarket (3)
- Numisbalt (2)
- Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (1)
- Rzeszowski DA (1)
- Stare Monety (2)
- Tempus (1)
- Teutoburger (1)
- WAG (5)
- WCN (12)
- WDA - MiM (3)
- Westfälische (1)
- Wójcicki (1)
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
162 $
Price in auction currency 650 PLN
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
709 $
Price in auction currency 2800 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 12, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSNET
Date December 5, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1755 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search