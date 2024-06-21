Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Ort (18 Groszy) 1755 EC "Crown" (Poland, Augustus III)
Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,479)
- Weight 5,84 g
- Pure silver (0,0899 oz) 2,7974 g
- Diameter 27 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Augustus III
- Denomination Ort (18 Groszy)
- Year 1755
- Ruler Augustus III (King of Poland)
- Mint Leipzig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (745) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ort (18 Groszy) 1755 "Crown" with mark EC. This silver coin from the times of Augustus III struck at the Leipzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 198 sold at the Numedux Krzysztof Łukasik auction for PLN 5,000. Bidding took place March 24, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
