Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Ort (18 Groszy) 1755 EC "Crown" (Poland, Augustus III)

Obverse Ort (18 Groszy) 1755 EC "Crown" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Augustus III Reverse Ort (18 Groszy) 1755 EC "Crown" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Augustus III

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,479)
  • Weight 5,84 g
  • Pure silver (0,0899 oz) 2,7974 g
  • Diameter 27 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Augustus III
  • Denomination Ort (18 Groszy)
  • Year 1755
  • Ruler Augustus III (King of Poland)
  • Mint Leipzig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ort (18 Groszy) 1755 "Crown" with mark EC. This silver coin from the times of Augustus III struck at the Leipzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 198 sold at the Numedux Krzysztof Łukasik auction for PLN 5,000. Bidding took place March 24, 2019.

Seller WCN
Date July 11, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
23 $
Price in auction currency 90 PLN
Seller WCN
Date July 4, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
80 $
Price in auction currency 320 PLN
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1755 EC "Crown" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1755 EC "Crown" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1755 EC "Crown" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1755 EC "Crown" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1755 EC "Crown" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1755 EC "Crown" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1755 EC "Crown" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1755 EC "Crown" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1755 EC "Crown" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1755 EC "Crown" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1755 EC "Crown" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1755 EC "Crown" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1755 EC "Crown" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1755 EC "Crown" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date May 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date May 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date May 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date May 18, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1755 EC "Crown" at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2024
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1755 EC "Crown" at auction Numisbalt - May 12, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1755 EC "Crown" at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1755 EC "Crown" at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1755 EC "Crown" at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1755 EC "Crown" at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1755 EC "Crown" at auction Höhn - April 20, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1755 EC "Crown" at auction Höhn - April 20, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1755 EC "Crown" at auction Höhn - April 20, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Ort (18 Groszy) 1755 "Crown", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

