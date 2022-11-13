Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

3 Groszy (Trojak) 1755 "Danzig". Pure silver (Poland, Augustus III)

Variety: Pure silver

Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1755 "Danzig" Pure silver - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Augustus III Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1755 "Danzig" Pure silver - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Augustus III

Photo by: Poznański Dom Aukcyjny

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,999)
  • Weight 1,53 g
  • Pure silver (0,0491 oz) 1,5285 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Augustus III
  • Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
  • Year 1755
  • Ruler Augustus III (King of Poland)
  • Mint Danzig
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1755 "Danzig". Pure silver. This silver coin from the times of Augustus III struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 363 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 42,500. Bidding took place October 1, 2022.

Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1755 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
2716 $
Price in auction currency 11500 PLN
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1755 "Danzig" at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 13, 2022
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 13, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
2100 $
Price in auction currency 9500 PLN
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1755 "Danzig" at auction Wójcicki - October 6, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 6, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1755 "Danzig" at auction Numedux - May 16, 2022
Seller Numedux
Date May 16, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1755 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - February 10, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1755 "Danzig" at auction Rzeszowski DA - May 13, 2021
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date May 13, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1755 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2020
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1755 "Danzig" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - September 21, 2019
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date September 21, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1755 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - May 29, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date May 29, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1755 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date November 25, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1755 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - June 11, 2017
Seller Marciniak
Date June 11, 2017
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1755 "Danzig" at auction Heritage - May 1, 2012
Seller Heritage
Date May 1, 2012
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1755 "Danzig" at auction Heritage - May 1, 2012
Seller Heritage
Date May 1, 2012
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date June 3, 2000
Condition XF
Selling price
******
