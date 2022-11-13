3 Groszy (Trojak) 1755 "Danzig". Pure silver (Poland, Augustus III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1755 "Danzig". Pure silver. This silver coin from the times of Augustus III struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 363 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 42,500. Bidding took place October 1, 2022.

Сondition UNC (10) AU (2) XF (3) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) MS64 (3) MS63 (3) AU55 (1) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (9)