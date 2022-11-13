Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1755 "Danzig". Pure silver (Poland, Augustus III)
Variety: Pure silver
Photo by: Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,999)
- Weight 1,53 g
- Pure silver (0,0491 oz) 1,5285 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Augustus III
- Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
- Year 1755
- Ruler Augustus III (King of Poland)
- Mint Danzig
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (15) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1755 "Danzig". Pure silver. This silver coin from the times of Augustus III struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 363 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 42,500. Bidding took place October 1, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Heritage (2)
- Marciniak (6)
- Numedux (1)
- Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (1)
- Rzeszowski DA (2)
- WCN (2)
- Wójcicki (1)
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
2716 $
Price in auction currency 11500 PLN
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 13, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
2100 $
Price in auction currency 9500 PLN
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 6, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numedux
Date May 16, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date May 13, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2020
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date September 21, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date June 11, 2017
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date May 1, 2012
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date May 1, 2012
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1755 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search