Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pultorak 1755 EC "Crown" (Poland, Augustus III)
Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,203)
- Weight 1,08 g
- Pure silver (0,007 oz) 0,2192 g
- Diameter 17 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Augustus III
- Denomination Pultorak
- Year 1755
- Ruler Augustus III (King of Poland)
- Mint Leipzig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pultorak 1755 "Crown" with mark EC. This silver coin from the times of Augustus III struck at the Leipzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 509 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 12,000. Bidding took place November 10, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Künker (1)
- Marciniak (4)
- Stary Sklep (1)
- WCN (7)
Seller WCN
Date November 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
548 $
Price in auction currency 2200 PLN
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
597 $
Price in auction currency 2950 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date September 2, 2017
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of Pultorak 1755 "Crown", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search