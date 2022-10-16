Pultorak 1755 EC "Crown" (Poland, Augustus III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pultorak 1755 "Crown" with mark EC. This silver coin from the times of Augustus III struck at the Leipzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 509 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 12,000. Bidding took place November 10, 2012.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (1) XF (5) VF (5) Condition (slab) AU50 (1) Service NGC (1)