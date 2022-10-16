Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pultorak 1755 EC "Crown" (Poland, Augustus III)

Obverse Pultorak 1755 EC "Crown" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Augustus III Reverse Pultorak 1755 EC "Crown" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Augustus III

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,203)
  • Weight 1,08 g
  • Pure silver (0,007 oz) 0,2192 g
  • Diameter 17 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Augustus III
  • Denomination Pultorak
  • Year 1755
  • Ruler Augustus III (King of Poland)
  • Mint Leipzig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pultorak 1755 "Crown" with mark EC. This silver coin from the times of Augustus III struck at the Leipzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 509 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 12,000. Bidding took place November 10, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Künker (1)
  • Marciniak (4)
  • Stary Sklep (1)
  • WCN (7)
Seller WCN
Date November 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
548 $
Price in auction currency 2200 PLN
Poland Pultorak 1755 EC "Crown" at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
597 $
Price in auction currency 2950 PLN
Poland Pultorak 1755 EC "Crown" at auction Künker - June 20, 2022
Seller Künker
Date June 20, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Pultorak 1755 EC "Crown" at auction Marciniak - May 29, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date May 29, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Pultorak 1755 EC "Crown" at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland Pultorak 1755 EC "Crown" at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Pultorak 1755 EC "Crown" at auction Marciniak - September 2, 2017
Seller Marciniak
Date September 2, 2017
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date March 1, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date November 10, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date May 31, 2008
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date February 12, 2000
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date November 22, 1997
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date November 23, 1996
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Pultorak 1755 "Crown", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

