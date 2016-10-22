Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Schilling (Szelag) 1755 "Crown" (Poland, Augustus III)
Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,3 g
- Diameter 15 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Augustus III
- Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
- Year 1755
- Ruler Augustus III (King of Poland)
- Mint Grunthal
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1755 "Crown". This copper coin from the times of Augustus III struck at the Grunthal Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2176 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 45. Bidding took place October 21, 2016.
