Schilling (Szelag) 1755 "Crown" (Poland, Augustus III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1755 "Crown". This copper coin from the times of Augustus III struck at the Grunthal Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2176 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 45. Bidding took place October 21, 2016.

Сondition XF (1)