5 Thaler (August d'or) 1755 EC "Crown" (Poland, Augustus III)

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 5 Thaler (August d'or) 1755 "Crown" with mark EC. This gold coin from the times of Augustus III struck at the Leipzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3744 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 6,500. Bidding took place June 28, 2017.

