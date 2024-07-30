Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

5 Thaler (August d'or) 1755 EC "Crown" (Poland, Augustus III)

Obverse 5 Thaler (August d'or) 1755 EC "Crown" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Augustus III Reverse 5 Thaler (August d'or) 1755 EC "Crown" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Augustus III

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 6,65 g
  • Pure gold (0,1924 oz) 5,985 g
  • Diameter 27 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Augustus III
  • Denomination 5 Thaler (August d'or)
  • Year 1755
  • Ruler Augustus III (King of Poland)
  • Mint Leipzig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (25)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 5 Thaler (August d'or) 1755 "Crown" with mark EC. This gold coin from the times of Augustus III struck at the Leipzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3744 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 6,500. Bidding took place June 28, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Künker (8)
  • Marciniak (1)
  • Niemczyk (5)
  • Numimarket (2)
  • Numisbalt (2)
  • SINCONA (4)
  • Spink (1)
  • WCN (2)
Poland 5 Thaler (August d'or) 1755 EC "Crown" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 5 Thaler (August d'or) 1755 EC "Crown" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
5240 $
Price in auction currency 21000 PLN
Poland 5 Thaler (August d'or) 1755 EC "Crown" at auction Numisbalt - May 12, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
6203 $
Price in auction currency 5750 EUR
Poland 5 Thaler (August d'or) 1755 EC "Crown" at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Poland 5 Thaler (August d'or) 1755 EC "Crown" at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Thaler (August d'or) 1755 EC "Crown" at auction Numisbalt - May 14, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 14, 2023
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Thaler (August d'or) 1755 EC "Crown" at auction Spink - April 3, 2023
Seller Spink
Date April 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Thaler (August d'or) 1755 EC "Crown" at auction Künker - March 17, 2023
Seller Künker
Date March 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Thaler (August d'or) 1755 EC "Crown" at auction Niemczyk - June 19, 2020
Poland 5 Thaler (August d'or) 1755 EC "Crown" at auction Niemczyk - June 19, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 19, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Thaler (August d'or) 1755 EC "Crown" at auction Künker - October 10, 2019
Seller Künker
Date October 10, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Thaler (August d'or) 1755 EC "Crown" at auction Numimarket - February 25, 2019
Poland 5 Thaler (August d'or) 1755 EC "Crown" at auction Numimarket - February 25, 2019
Seller Numimarket
Date February 25, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Thaler (August d'or) 1755 EC "Crown" at auction Niemczyk - October 26, 2018
Poland 5 Thaler (August d'or) 1755 EC "Crown" at auction Niemczyk - October 26, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 26, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Thaler (August d'or) 1755 EC "Crown" at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2018
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Thaler (August d'or) 1755 EC "Crown" at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2018
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Thaler (August d'or) 1755 EC "Crown" at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2018
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 5 Thaler (August d'or) 1755 EC "Crown" at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2018
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Thaler (August d'or) 1755 EC "Crown" at auction Niemczyk - March 9, 2018
Poland 5 Thaler (August d'or) 1755 EC "Crown" at auction Niemczyk - March 9, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 9, 2018
Condition VF35 PCGS
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Thaler (August d'or) 1755 EC "Crown" at auction Künker - June 29, 2017
Seller Künker
Date June 29, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date April 25, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 5 Thaler (August d'or) 1755 EC "Crown" at auction Niemczyk - October 18, 2013
Poland 5 Thaler (August d'or) 1755 EC "Crown" at auction Niemczyk - October 18, 2013
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 18, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Thaler (August d'or) 1755 EC "Crown" at auction Niemczyk - October 18, 2013
Poland 5 Thaler (August d'or) 1755 EC "Crown" at auction Niemczyk - October 18, 2013
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 18, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Thaler (August d'or) 1755 EC "Crown" at auction Künker - June 20, 2013
Seller Künker
Date June 20, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Thaler (August d'or) 1755 EC "Crown" at auction Künker - June 21, 2011
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Thaler (August d'or) 1755 "Crown", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

