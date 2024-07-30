Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
5 Thaler (August d'or) 1755 EC "Crown" (Poland, Augustus III)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 6,65 g
- Pure gold (0,1924 oz) 5,985 g
- Diameter 27 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Augustus III
- Denomination 5 Thaler (August d'or)
- Year 1755
- Ruler Augustus III (King of Poland)
- Mint Leipzig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (25)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 5 Thaler (August d'or) 1755 "Crown" with mark EC. This gold coin from the times of Augustus III struck at the Leipzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3744 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 6,500. Bidding took place June 28, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Künker (8)
- Marciniak (1)
- Niemczyk (5)
- Numimarket (2)
- Numisbalt (2)
- SINCONA (4)
- Spink (1)
- WCN (2)
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
5240 $
Price in auction currency 21000 PLN
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
6203 $
Price in auction currency 5750 EUR
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 14, 2023
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date October 10, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date February 25, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 26, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 9, 2018
Condition VF35 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 18, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 18, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
12
