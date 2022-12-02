Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Schilling (Szelag) 1755 "Crown". Letter marking (Poland, Augustus III)
Variety: Letter marking
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,3 g
- Diameter 15 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Augustus III
- Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
- Year 1755
- Ruler Augustus III (King of Poland)
- Mint Gubin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1755 "Crown". Letter marking. This copper coin from the times of Augustus III struck at the Gubin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 296 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 2,700. Bidding took place September 29, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Janas (1)
- Künker (1)
- Marciniak (1)
- Niemczyk (1)
- Numedux (1)
- WCN (1)
- WDA - MiM (2)
- Wójcicki (1)
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
9 $
Price in auction currency 40 PLN
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2021
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Janas
Date September 28, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date September 29, 2018
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date February 11, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of Schilling (Szelag) 1755 "Crown", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
