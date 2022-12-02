Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Schilling (Szelag) 1755 "Crown". Letter marking (Poland, Augustus III)

Variety: Letter marking

Obverse Schilling (Szelag) 1755 "Crown" Letter marking - Coin Value - Poland, Augustus III Reverse Schilling (Szelag) 1755 "Crown" Letter marking - Coin Value - Poland, Augustus III

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,3 g
  • Diameter 15 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Augustus III
  • Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
  • Year 1755
  • Ruler Augustus III (King of Poland)
  • Mint Gubin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1755 "Crown". Letter marking. This copper coin from the times of Augustus III struck at the Gubin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 296 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 2,700. Bidding took place September 29, 2018.

Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1755 "Crown" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
9 $
Price in auction currency 40 PLN
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1755 "Crown" at auction Numedux - May 16, 2022
Seller Numedux
Date May 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
36 $
Price in auction currency 160 PLN
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1755 "Crown" at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2021
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1755 "Crown" at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1755 "Crown" at auction Janas - September 28, 2019
Seller Janas
Date September 28, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1755 "Crown" at auction Marciniak - October 10, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1755 "Crown" at auction WDA - MiM - September 29, 2018
Seller WDA - MiM
Date September 29, 2018
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1755 "Crown" at auction Künker - February 11, 2016
Seller Künker
Date February 11, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date November 22, 1997
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Schilling (Szelag) 1755 "Crown", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

