1/2 Thaler 1755 EDC "Crown" (Poland, Augustus III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1/2 Thaler 1755 "Crown" with mark EDC. This silver coin from the times of Augustus III struck at the Leipzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 65 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 7,200. Bidding took place October 22, 2010.

