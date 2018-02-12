Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1/2 Thaler 1755 EDC "Crown" (Poland, Augustus III)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,757)
- Weight 14,62 g
- Pure silver (0,3558 oz) 11,0673 g
- Diameter 35 mm
- Edge Reeded
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Augustus III
- Denomination 1/2 Thaler
- Year 1755
- Ruler Augustus III (King of Poland)
- Mint Leipzig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1/2 Thaler 1755 "Crown" with mark EDC. This silver coin from the times of Augustus III struck at the Leipzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 65 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 7,200. Bidding took place October 22, 2010.
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
2352 $
Price in auction currency 8000 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 22, 2010
Condition XF
Selling price
2529 $
Price in auction currency 7200 PLN
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/2 Thaler 1755 "Crown", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
