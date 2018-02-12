Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1/2 Thaler 1755 EDC "Crown" (Poland, Augustus III)

Obverse 1/2 Thaler 1755 EDC "Crown" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Augustus III Reverse 1/2 Thaler 1755 EDC "Crown" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Augustus III

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,757)
  • Weight 14,62 g
  • Pure silver (0,3558 oz) 11,0673 g
  • Diameter 35 mm
  • Edge Reeded

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Augustus III
  • Denomination 1/2 Thaler
  • Year 1755
  • Ruler Augustus III (King of Poland)
  • Mint Leipzig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1/2 Thaler 1755 "Crown" with mark EDC. This silver coin from the times of Augustus III struck at the Leipzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 65 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 7,200. Bidding took place October 22, 2010.

Сondition
Other filters
  • All companies
  • CNG (1)
  • GGN (1)
  • Marciniak (1)
  • Niemczyk (1)
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1755 EDC "Crown" at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
2352 $
Price in auction currency 8000 PLN
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1755 EDC "Crown" at auction Niemczyk - October 22, 2010
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 22, 2010
Condition XF
Selling price
2529 $
Price in auction currency 7200 PLN
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1755 EDC "Crown" at auction GGN - April 26, 2003
Seller GGN
Date April 26, 2003
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1755 EDC "Crown" at auction CNG - December 5, 2000
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Date December 5, 2000
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Thaler 1755 "Crown", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

