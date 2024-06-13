6 Groszy (Szostak) 1755 EC "Crown" (Poland, Augustus III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1755 "Crown" with mark EC. This silver coin from the times of Augustus III struck at the Leipzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 215 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 4,000. Bidding took place November 14, 2020.

