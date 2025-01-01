Catalog
Copper coins 3 Pfennig of Frederick Francis II - Mecklenburg-Schwerin
3 Pfennig 1843-1864
Year
Mark
Description
Mintage
UNC
Sales
Sales
1843
88,772
0
3
1845
150,942
0
3
1846
72,997
0
14
1848
-
0
2
1852
A
1,134,720
1
18
1853
A
1,134,720
0
6
1854
A
1,134,720
0
1
1855
A
1,134,720
0
3
1858
A
1,075,968
0
5
1859
A
1,075,968
1
11
1860
A
1,075,968
0
13
1861
A
1,075,968
0
10
1863
A
1,075,968
1
7
1864
A
1,075,968
0
10
