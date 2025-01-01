flag
Mecklenburg-SchwerinPeriod:1806-1872 1806-1872

Copper coins 3 Pfennig of Frederick Francis II - Mecklenburg-Schwerin

type-coin

3 Pfennig 1843-1864

YearMarkDescriptionMintage UNCSalesSales
184388,772031845150,94203184672,9970141848-021852A1,134,7201181853A1,134,720061854A1,134,720011855A1,134,720031858A1,075,968051859A1,075,9681111860A1,075,9680131861A1,075,9680101863A1,075,968171864A1,075,968010
