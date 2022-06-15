3 Pfennig 1853 A (Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Frederick Francis II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mecklenburg-Schwerin 3 Pfennig 1853 with mark A. This copper coin from the times of Frederick Francis II. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1509 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 36. Bidding took place February 1, 2022.

Сondition AU (1) XF (1) No grade (4)