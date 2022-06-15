flag
Mecklenburg-SchwerinPeriod:1806-1872 1806-1872

3 Pfennig 1853 A (Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Frederick Francis II)

Obverse 3 Pfennig 1853 A - Coin Value - Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Frederick Francis IIReverse 3 Pfennig 1853 A - Coin Value - Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Frederick Francis II

Photo by: MÜNZENHANDLUNG MANFRED OLDING

Specification

  • MetalCopper
  • Weight2,4 g
  • Diameter21 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC1,134,720

Description

  • CountryMecklenburg-Schwerin
  • PeriodFrederick Francis II
  • Denomination3 Pfennig
  • Year1853
  • RulerFrederick Francis II (Grand Duke of Mecklenburg-Schwerin)
  • MintBerlin
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mecklenburg-Schwerin 3 Pfennig 1853 with mark A. This copper coin from the times of Frederick Francis II. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1509 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 36. Bidding took place February 1, 2022.

Сondition
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 3 Pfennig 1853 A at auction Rare Coins - June 15, 2022
SellerRare Coins
DateJune 15, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
9 $
Price in auction currency 500 RUB
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 3 Pfennig 1853 A at auction Künker - February 2, 2022
SellerKünker
DateFebruary 2, 2022
ConditionAU
Selling price
41 $
Price in auction currency 36 EUR
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 3 Pfennig 1853 A at auction Russiancoin - November 28, 2019
SellerRussiancoin
DateNovember 28, 2019
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 3 Pfennig 1853 A at auction Russiancoin - August 8, 2019
SellerRussiancoin
DateAugust 8, 2019
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 3 Pfennig 1853 A at auction Russiancoin - February 7, 2019
SellerRussiancoin
DateFebruary 7, 2019
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 3 Pfennig 1853 A at auction Russiancoin - January 11, 2018
SellerRussiancoin
DateJanuary 11, 2018
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Pfennig 1853 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

