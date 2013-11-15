flag
Mecklenburg-SchwerinPeriod:1806-1872 1806-1872

3 Pfennig 1855 A (Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Frederick Francis II)

Obverse 3 Pfennig 1855 A - Coin Value - Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Frederick Francis IIReverse 3 Pfennig 1855 A - Coin Value - Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Frederick Francis II

Photo by: Petra Klein

Specification

  • MetalCopper
  • Weight2,4 g
  • Diameter21 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC1,134,720

Description

  • CountryMecklenburg-Schwerin
  • PeriodFrederick Francis II
  • Denomination3 Pfennig
  • Year1855
  • RulerFrederick Francis II (Grand Duke of Mecklenburg-Schwerin)
  • MintBerlin
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mecklenburg-Schwerin 3 Pfennig 1855 with mark A. This copper coin from the times of Frederick Francis II. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 2302 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 170. Bidding took place November 14, 2013.

Сondition
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 3 Pfennig 1855 A at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
SellerKM NUMIS
DateJune 12, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 3 Pfennig 1855 A at auction CoinsNB - April 13, 2024
SellerCoinsNB
DateApril 13, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
6 $
Price in auction currency 6 EUR
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 3 Pfennig 1855 A at auction Grün - November 15, 2013
SellerGrün
DateNovember 15, 2013
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
229 $
Price in auction currency 170 EUR

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Pfennig 1855 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies558
