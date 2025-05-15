Mecklenburg-SchwerinPeriod:1806-1872 1806-1872
3 Pfennig 1852 A (Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Frederick Francis II)
Specification
- MetalCopper
- Weight2,4 g
- Diameter21 mm
- EdgePlain
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC1,134,720
Description
- CountryMecklenburg-Schwerin
- PeriodFrederick Francis II
- Denomination3 Pfennig
- Year1852
- RulerFrederick Francis II (Grand Duke of Mecklenburg-Schwerin)
- MintBerlin
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (17)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Mecklenburg-Schwerin 3 Pfennig 1852 with mark A. This copper coin from the times of Frederick Francis II. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 4477 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 190. Bidding took place March 14, 2007.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
SellerWAG
DateDecember 15, 2024
ConditionMS65 RD PCGS
Selling price
63 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
SellerRussiancoin
DateMay 11, 2023
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 850 RUB
For the sale of 3 Pfennig 1852 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions.
