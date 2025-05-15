flag
Mecklenburg-SchwerinPeriod:1806-1872 1806-1872

3 Pfennig 1852 A (Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Frederick Francis II)

Obverse 3 Pfennig 1852 A - Coin Value - Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Frederick Francis IIReverse 3 Pfennig 1852 A - Coin Value - Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Frederick Francis II

Specification

  • MetalCopper
  • Weight2,4 g
  • Diameter21 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC1,134,720

Description

  • CountryMecklenburg-Schwerin
  • PeriodFrederick Francis II
  • Denomination3 Pfennig
  • Year1852
  • RulerFrederick Francis II (Grand Duke of Mecklenburg-Schwerin)
  • MintBerlin
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (17)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mecklenburg-Schwerin 3 Pfennig 1852 with mark A. This copper coin from the times of Frederick Francis II. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 4477 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 190. Bidding took place March 14, 2007.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 3 Pfennig 1852 A at auction Russiancoin - May 15, 2025
SellerRussiancoin
DateMay 15, 2025
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 3 Pfennig 1852 A at auction WAG - December 15, 2024
SellerWAG
DateDecember 15, 2024
ConditionMS65 RD PCGS
Selling price
63 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 3 Pfennig 1852 A at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
SellerKM NUMIS
DateJune 12, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 3 Pfennig 1852 A at auction Numismática Leilões - May 28, 2024
SellerNumismática Leilões
DateMay 28, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 3 Pfennig 1852 A at auction Stephen Album - August 15, 2023
SellerStephen Album
DateAugust 15, 2023
ConditionNo grade PCGS
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 3 Pfennig 1852 A at auction Russiancoin - May 11, 2023
SellerRussiancoin
DateMay 11, 2023
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 850 RUB
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 3 Pfennig 1852 A at auction Russiancoin - December 8, 2022
SellerRussiancoin
DateDecember 8, 2022
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 3 Pfennig 1852 A at auction Russiancoin - January 27, 2022
SellerRussiancoin
DateJanuary 27, 2022
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 3 Pfennig 1852 A at auction Russiancoin - July 22, 2021
SellerRussiancoin
DateJuly 22, 2021
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 3 Pfennig 1852 A at auction Russiancoin - December 24, 2020
SellerRussiancoin
DateDecember 24, 2020
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 3 Pfennig 1852 A at auction Russiancoin - July 9, 2020
SellerRussiancoin
DateJuly 9, 2020
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 3 Pfennig 1852 A at auction Heritage - September 12, 2017
SellerHeritage
DateSeptember 12, 2017
ConditionNo grade NGC
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 3 Pfennig 1852 A at auction WAG - January 15, 2017
SellerWAG
DateJanuary 15, 2017
ConditionMS65 PCGS
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 3 Pfennig 1852 A at auction WAG - August 28, 2016
SellerWAG
DateAugust 28, 2016
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 3 Pfennig 1852 A at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
SellerGrün
DateNovember 16, 2011
ConditionXF
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 3 Pfennig 1852 A at auction Künker - March 12, 2009
SellerKünker
DateMarch 12, 2009
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 3 Pfennig 1852 A at auction Künker - March 14, 2007
SellerKünker
DateMarch 14, 2007
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
