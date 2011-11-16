Mecklenburg-SchwerinPeriod:1806-1872 1806-1872
3 Pfennig 1843 "Type 1843-1864" (Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Frederick Francis II)
Specification
- MetalCopper
- Weight2,784 g
- Diameter21,3 mm
- EdgePlain
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC88,772
Description
- CountryMecklenburg-Schwerin
- PeriodFrederick Francis II
- Denomination3 Pfennig
- Year1843
- RulerFrederick Francis II (Grand Duke of Mecklenburg-Schwerin)
- MintSchwerin
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Mecklenburg-Schwerin 3 Pfennig 1843 . This copper coin from the times of Frederick Francis II struck at the Please provide the text to be translated from Russian. Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 990 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 15. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.
