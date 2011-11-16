flag
Mecklenburg-SchwerinPeriod:1806-1872 1806-1872

3 Pfennig 1843 "Type 1843-1864" (Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Frederick Francis II)

Obverse 3 Pfennig 1843 "Type 1843-1864" - Coin Value - Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Frederick Francis IIReverse 3 Pfennig 1843 "Type 1843-1864" - Coin Value - Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Frederick Francis II

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • MetalCopper
  • Weight2,784 g
  • Diameter21,3 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC88,772

Description

  • CountryMecklenburg-Schwerin
  • PeriodFrederick Francis II
  • Denomination3 Pfennig
  • Year1843
  • RulerFrederick Francis II (Grand Duke of Mecklenburg-Schwerin)
  • MintSchwerin
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mecklenburg-Schwerin 3 Pfennig 1843 . This copper coin from the times of Frederick Francis II struck at the Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 990 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 15. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 3 Pfennig 1843 at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 3 Pfennig 1843 at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
SellerKM NUMIS
DateJune 12, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 3 Pfennig 1843 at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 27, 2024
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 3 Pfennig 1843 at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 27, 2024
SellerNUMMUS Olomouc
DateMarch 27, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
4 $
Price in auction currency 105 CZK
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 3 Pfennig 1843 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
SellerGrün
DateNovember 16, 2011
ConditionVF
Selling price
20 $
Price in auction currency 15 EUR

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Pfennig 1843 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies558
