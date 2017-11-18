3 Pfennig 1848 (Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Frederick Francis II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mecklenburg-Schwerin 3 Pfennig 1848 . This copper coin from the times of Frederick Francis II struck at the Please provide the text to be translated from Russian. Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1450 sold at the Münzen Gut-Lynt GmbH auction for EUR 60. Bidding took place March 25, 2023.

Сondition XF (1) VF (1)