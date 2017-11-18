Mecklenburg-SchwerinPeriod:1806-1872 1806-1872
3 Pfennig 1848 (Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Frederick Francis II)
Specification
- MetalCopper
- Weight2,436 g
- Diameter21,3 mm
- EdgePlain
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
Description
- CountryMecklenburg-Schwerin
- PeriodFrederick Francis II
- Denomination3 Pfennig
- Year1848
- RulerFrederick Francis II (Grand Duke of Mecklenburg-Schwerin)
- MintSchwerin
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Mecklenburg-Schwerin 3 Pfennig 1848 . This copper coin from the times of Frederick Francis II struck at the Please provide the text to be translated from Russian. Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1450 sold at the Münzen Gut-Lynt GmbH auction for EUR 60. Bidding took place March 25, 2023.
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Pfennig 1848 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
