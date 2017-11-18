flag
Mecklenburg-SchwerinPeriod:1806-1872 1806-1872

3 Pfennig 1848 (Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Frederick Francis II)

Obverse 3 Pfennig 1848 - Coin Value - Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Frederick Francis IIReverse 3 Pfennig 1848 - Coin Value - Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Frederick Francis II

Specification

  • MetalCopper
  • Weight2,436 g
  • Diameter21,3 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)

Description

  • CountryMecklenburg-Schwerin
  • PeriodFrederick Francis II
  • Denomination3 Pfennig
  • Year1848
  • RulerFrederick Francis II (Grand Duke of Mecklenburg-Schwerin)
  • MintSchwerin
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mecklenburg-Schwerin 3 Pfennig 1848 . This copper coin from the times of Frederick Francis II struck at the Please provide the text to be translated from Russian. Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1450 sold at the Münzen Gut-Lynt GmbH auction for EUR 60. Bidding took place March 25, 2023.

Сondition
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 3 Pfennig 1848 at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 3 Pfennig 1848 at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
SellerKM NUMIS
DateJune 12, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 3 Pfennig 1848 at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 18, 2017
SellerEmporium Hamburg
DateNovember 18, 2017
ConditionXF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Pfennig 1848 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

