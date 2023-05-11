flag
Mecklenburg-SchwerinPeriod:1806-1872 1806-1872

3 Pfennig 1846 "Type 1843-1864" (Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Frederick Francis II)

Obverse 3 Pfennig 1846 "Type 1843-1864" - Coin Value - Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Frederick Francis IIReverse 3 Pfennig 1846 "Type 1843-1864" - Coin Value - Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Frederick Francis II

Photo by: Russiancoin

Specification

  • MetalCopper
  • Weight2,784 g
  • Diameter21,3 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC72,997

Description

  • CountryMecklenburg-Schwerin
  • PeriodFrederick Francis II
  • Denomination3 Pfennig
  • Year1846
  • RulerFrederick Francis II (Grand Duke of Mecklenburg-Schwerin)
  • MintSchwerin
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (14)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mecklenburg-Schwerin 3 Pfennig 1846 . This copper coin from the times of Frederick Francis II struck at the Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 40023 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 420. Bidding took place March 17, 2019.

Сondition
Service
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 3 Pfennig 1846 at auction COINSTORE - March 30, 2025
SellerCOINSTORE
DateMarch 30, 2025
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
2 $
Price in auction currency 2 EUR
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 3 Pfennig 1846 at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
SellerKM NUMIS
DateJune 12, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 3 Pfennig 1846 at auction Russiancoin - May 11, 2023
SellerRussiancoin
DateMay 11, 2023
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 850 RUB
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 3 Pfennig 1846 at auction Russiancoin - December 8, 2022
SellerRussiancoin
DateDecember 8, 2022
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 3 Pfennig 1846 at auction Russiancoin - January 27, 2022
SellerRussiancoin
DateJanuary 27, 2022
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 3 Pfennig 1846 at auction Russiancoin - January 13, 2022
SellerRussiancoin
DateJanuary 13, 2022
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 3 Pfennig 1846 at auction Russiancoin - July 22, 2021
SellerRussiancoin
DateJuly 22, 2021
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 3 Pfennig 1846 at auction Russiancoin - December 24, 2020
SellerRussiancoin
DateDecember 24, 2020
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 3 Pfennig 1846 at auction Russiancoin - July 9, 2020
SellerRussiancoin
DateJuly 9, 2020
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 3 Pfennig 1846 at auction Heritage - March 17, 2019
SellerHeritage
DateMarch 17, 2019
ConditionNo grade NGC
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 3 Pfennig 1846 at auction Heritage - April 10, 2017
SellerHeritage
DateApril 10, 2017
ConditionNo grade NGC
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 3 Pfennig 1846 at auction WAG - August 28, 2016
SellerWAG
DateAugust 28, 2016
ConditionXF
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 3 Pfennig 1846 at auction WAG - April 12, 2015
SellerWAG
DateApril 12, 2015
ConditionAU
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 3 Pfennig 1846 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
SellerGrün
DateNovember 16, 2011
ConditionXF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Pfennig 1846 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies558
Popular sections
