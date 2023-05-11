Mecklenburg-SchwerinPeriod:1806-1872 1806-1872
3 Pfennig 1846 "Type 1843-1864" (Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Frederick Francis II)
Specification
- MetalCopper
- Weight2,784 g
- Diameter21,3 mm
- EdgePlain
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC72,997
Description
- CountryMecklenburg-Schwerin
- PeriodFrederick Francis II
- Denomination3 Pfennig
- Year1846
- RulerFrederick Francis II (Grand Duke of Mecklenburg-Schwerin)
- MintSchwerin
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (14)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Mecklenburg-Schwerin 3 Pfennig 1846 . This copper coin from the times of Frederick Francis II struck at the Please provide the text to be translated from Russian. Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 40023 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 420. Bidding took place March 17, 2019.
Сondition
Service
SellerRussiancoin
DateMay 11, 2023
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 850 RUB
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Pfennig 1846 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
