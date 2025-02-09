flag
Mecklenburg-SchwerinPeriod:1806-1872 1806-1872

3 Pfennig 1860 A (Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Frederick Francis II)

Obverse 3 Pfennig 1860 A - Coin Value - Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Frederick Francis IIReverse 3 Pfennig 1860 A - Coin Value - Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Frederick Francis II

Photo by: MÜNZENHANDLUNG MANFRED OLDING

Specification

  • MetalCopper
  • Weight2,4 g
  • Diameter21 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC1,075,968

Description

  • CountryMecklenburg-Schwerin
  • PeriodFrederick Francis II
  • Denomination3 Pfennig
  • Year1860
  • RulerFrederick Francis II (Grand Duke of Mecklenburg-Schwerin)
  • MintBerlin
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (13)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mecklenburg-Schwerin 3 Pfennig 1860 with mark A. This copper coin from the times of Frederick Francis II. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 2304 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 160. Bidding took place November 14, 2013.

Mecklenburg-Schwerin 3 Pfennig 1860 A at auction Klondike Auction - February 9, 2025
SellerKlondike Auction
DateFebruary 9, 2025
ConditionMS63 BN PCGS
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 3 Pfennig 1860 A at auction Stephen Album - December 2, 2024
SellerStephen Album
DateDecember 2, 2024
ConditionMS63 BN PCGS
Selling price
55 $
Price in auction currency 55 USD
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 3 Pfennig 1860 A at auction WAG - June 16, 2024
SellerWAG
DateJune 16, 2024
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
107 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 3 Pfennig 1860 A at auction Russiancoin - November 9, 2023
SellerRussiancoin
DateNovember 9, 2023
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 3 Pfennig 1860 A at auction Russiancoin - May 11, 2023
SellerRussiancoin
DateMay 11, 2023
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 3 Pfennig 1860 A at auction Russiancoin - December 8, 2022
SellerRussiancoin
DateDecember 8, 2022
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 3 Pfennig 1860 A at auction Russiancoin - January 27, 2022
SellerRussiancoin
DateJanuary 27, 2022
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 3 Pfennig 1860 A at auction Russiancoin - July 22, 2021
SellerRussiancoin
DateJuly 22, 2021
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 3 Pfennig 1860 A at auction Russiancoin - December 24, 2020
SellerRussiancoin
DateDecember 24, 2020
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 3 Pfennig 1860 A at auction Russiancoin - July 9, 2020
SellerRussiancoin
DateJuly 9, 2020
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 3 Pfennig 1860 A at auction Künker - February 11, 2016
SellerKünker
DateFebruary 11, 2016
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 3 Pfennig 1860 A at auction Heritage - May 22, 2014
SellerHeritage
DateMay 22, 2014
ConditionNo grade NGC
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 3 Pfennig 1860 A at auction Grün - November 15, 2013
SellerGrün
DateNovember 15, 2013
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Pfennig 1860 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies558
Popular sections
