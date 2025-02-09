3 Pfennig 1860 A (Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Frederick Francis II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mecklenburg-Schwerin 3 Pfennig 1860 with mark A. This copper coin from the times of Frederick Francis II. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 2304 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 160. Bidding took place November 14, 2013.

Сondition PROOF (3) UNC (2) No grade (8) Condition (slab) MS63 (2) BN (2) Service PCGS (2) NGC (1)