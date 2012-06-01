flag
Mecklenburg-SchwerinPeriod:1806-1872 1806-1872

3 Pfennig 1854 A (Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Frederick Francis II)

Obverse 3 Pfennig 1854 A - Coin Value - Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Frederick Francis IIReverse 3 Pfennig 1854 A - Coin Value - Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Frederick Francis II

Photo by: FESOJK s.r.o.

Specification

  • MetalCopper
  • Weight2,4 g
  • Diameter21 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC1,134,720

Description

  • CountryMecklenburg-Schwerin
  • PeriodFrederick Francis II
  • Denomination3 Pfennig
  • Year1854
  • RulerFrederick Francis II (Grand Duke of Mecklenburg-Schwerin)
  • MintBerlin
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mecklenburg-Schwerin 3 Pfennig 1854 with mark A. This copper coin from the times of Frederick Francis II. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 514 sold at the Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH auction for EUR 32. Bidding took place May 31, 2012.

Сondition
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 3 Pfennig 1854 A at auction Möller - June 1, 2012
SellerMöller
DateJune 1, 2012
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Pfennig 1854 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies558
Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of Mecklenburg-SchwerinCoin catalog of Frederick Francis IICoins of Mecklenburg-Schwerin in 1854All Mecklenburg-Schwerin coinsMecklenburg-Schwerin copper coinsMecklenburg-Schwerin coins 3 PfennigNumismatic auctions