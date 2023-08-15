Mecklenburg-SchwerinPeriod:1806-1872 1806-1872
3 Pfennig 1864 A (Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Frederick Francis II)
Specification
- MetalCopper
- Weight2,4 g
- Diameter21 mm
- EdgePlain
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC1,075,968
Description
- CountryMecklenburg-Schwerin
- PeriodFrederick Francis II
- Denomination3 Pfennig
- Year1864
- RulerFrederick Francis II (Grand Duke of Mecklenburg-Schwerin)
- MintBerlin
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (10)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Mecklenburg-Schwerin 3 Pfennig 1864 with mark A. This copper coin from the times of Frederick Francis II. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1054 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 200. Bidding took place August 28, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
SellerStephen Album
DateAugust 15, 2023
ConditionNo grade PCGS
Selling price
60 $
Price in auction currency 60 USD
SellerHeritage
DateMarch 2, 2023
ConditionPF65 RD NGC
Selling price
220 $
Price in auction currency 220 USD
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Pfennig 1864 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
