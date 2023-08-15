flag
Mecklenburg-SchwerinPeriod:1806-1872 1806-1872

3 Pfennig 1864 A (Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Frederick Francis II)

Obverse 3 Pfennig 1864 A - Coin Value - Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Frederick Francis IIReverse 3 Pfennig 1864 A - Coin Value - Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Frederick Francis II

Photo by: Münzenhandlung Manfred Olding

Specification

  • MetalCopper
  • Weight2,4 g
  • Diameter21 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC1,075,968

Description

  • CountryMecklenburg-Schwerin
  • PeriodFrederick Francis II
  • Denomination3 Pfennig
  • Year1864
  • RulerFrederick Francis II (Grand Duke of Mecklenburg-Schwerin)
  • MintBerlin
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (10)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mecklenburg-Schwerin 3 Pfennig 1864 with mark A. This copper coin from the times of Frederick Francis II. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1054 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 200. Bidding took place August 28, 2016.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 3 Pfennig 1864 A at auction Stephen Album - August 15, 2023
SellerStephen Album
DateAugust 15, 2023
ConditionNo grade PCGS
Selling price
60 $
Price in auction currency 60 USD
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 3 Pfennig 1864 A at auction Heritage - March 2, 2023
SellerHeritage
DateMarch 2, 2023
ConditionPF65 RD NGC
Selling price
220 $
Price in auction currency 220 USD
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 3 Pfennig 1864 A at auction Stare Monety - December 3, 2021
SellerStare Monety
DateDecember 3, 2021
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 3 Pfennig 1864 A at auction Katz - April 18, 2021
SellerKatz
DateApril 18, 2021
ConditionAU
Selling price
7 days free
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 3 Pfennig 1864 A at auction WAG - December 6, 2020
SellerWAG
DateDecember 6, 2020
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
7 days free
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 3 Pfennig 1864 A at auction Katz - October 4, 2020
SellerKatz
DateOctober 4, 2020
ConditionAU
Selling price
7 days free
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 3 Pfennig 1864 A at auction Heritage - April 23, 2018
SellerHeritage
DateApril 23, 2018
ConditionNo grade NGC
Selling price
7 days free
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 3 Pfennig 1864 A at auction Frühwald - December 3, 2017
SellerFrühwald
DateDecember 3, 2017
ConditionUNC
Selling price
7 days free
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 3 Pfennig 1864 A at auction WAG - October 8, 2017
SellerWAG
DateOctober 8, 2017
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 3 Pfennig 1864 A at auction WAG - August 28, 2016
SellerWAG
DateAugust 28, 2016
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Pfennig 1864 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

